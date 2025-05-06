Tuesday, May 6, 2025
INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY URGES PEACE AMID RISING TENSIONS

0
50

Diplomats Call for Calm Amid Civil Unrest Following Death of Adriana Younge

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — More than a week after the tragic death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge, whose autopsy confirmed she died by drowning, grief and anger have erupted into waves of protest across the country. Demonstrations, some of which escalated into looting, road blockades, and fires, have drawn national and international attention.

In response, several foreign diplomats stationed in Guyana have issued public statements urging restraint and unity during this national mourning. The calls for calm come as security forces and government officials express growing concern over the potential for further unrest, especially following the postponement of Younge’s funeral, initially scheduled for Monday.

United States Ambassador Nicole Theriot, in a social media post, extended her condolences to the family and the Guyanese people:

“I express my heartfelt condolences following the tragic death of Adriana Younge and share my deep concern and sorrow over the crisis and civil unrest that have occurred in Guyana. I encourage all Guyanese citizens to remain calm, voice their concern through nonviolent means, and adhere to the rule of law. Looting and destruction of property are harmful to all.”

British High Commissioner Jane Miller also spoke out, stating:

“I am confident that the right way forward is always through legal and nonviolent means.”

Canadian High Commissioner Sébastien Sigouin echoed the sentiment, urging Guyanese to express their grief constructively:

“I encourage all Guyanese citizens to voice their concern through nonviolent means and to adhere to the rule of law.”

Similarly, Ambassador René Van Nes, Head of the European Union Delegation to Guyana, added:

“I strongly urge all involved to commit to peace as the government works to resolve the situation.”

The Ministry of Home Affairs has since followed with an official appeal for peace and responsible behavior, especially during Adriana’s postponed funeral observances, which security sources say could become flashpoints for further unrest if emotions continue to boil over.

The nation remains in mourning and on edge as investigations continue into Adriana’s death. With rising public demands for accountability and foreign involvement, the government is under pressure to ensure justice is served—peacefully.

