Friday, March 21, 2025
200 MORE WORKERS DEPLOYED TO ACCELERATE DEMERARA HARBOUR BRIDGE COMPLETION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
In a significant push to ensure the timely completion of the new Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB), China Railway Construction International Limited is set to deploy 200 additional skilled workers, including engineers, to the project site.

The move aims to accelerate construction progress and maintain the project timeline as the government works to deliver one of the country’s largest and most transformative infrastructure projects.

Officials say the additional manpower will help tackle key construction phases and ensure deadlines are met without compromising quality and safety standards.

Get the full details in Tiana Cole’s report.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
