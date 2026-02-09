HIGH-STAKES HEARING POSTPONED AS MOHAMED’S DEFENSE CITES MEDICAL EMERGENCY

HGP Nightly News – In a dramatic turn that has thrown a high-stakes legal battle into further uncertainty, the extradition hearing for embattled businessman Nazar “Shell” Mohamed was brought to an abrupt halt Monday after his lawyer revealed he was too ill to appear in court.

The sudden announcement forced Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman to postpone the crucial committal proceeding for a full week, scheduling the next hearing for February 16. The unexpected delay grants Mohamed, who is fighting to avoid being sent to the United States, a critical one-week reprieve.

Tension spiked in the courtroom when U.S. prosecutor Glenn Hanoman pressed the magistrate to demand formal medical proof of the alleged illness—a request that was ultimately denied, allowing the adjournment to stand.

Mohamed and his son, political opposition leader Azruddin Mohamed, face a battery of serious U.S. federal charges, including wire fraud and money laundering, tied to their lucrative gold trading empire. Their extradition is fiercely contested and has become a focal point of political and legal drama in Guyana.

Monday’s postponement also derailed the highly anticipated cross-examination of a key government witness, Permanent Secretary Sharon Roopchand-Edwards, and delayed testimony from other witnesses waiting in the wings. Lead prosecutor Terrence Williams was notably absent due to an overseas commitment, adding another layer of disruption to the proceedings.

All eyes are now on the next court date, where Mohamed’s legal team will be required to present a medical report, and the relentless push by U.S. authorities to secure his transfer to Florida is expected to resume with renewed intensity.

