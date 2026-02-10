Tuesday, February 10, 2026
HEALTH EMERGENCY DELAYS MOHAMED EXTRADITION PROCEEDINGS UNTIL FEBRUARY 16

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

The high-stakes extradition proceedings involving businessmen Nazar “Shell” Mohamed and his son, Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed, were abruptly halted on Monday, February 9, 2026, following a medical emergency involving the elder Mohamed.

Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman granted an adjournment until February 16, 2026, after the court was informed that 73-year-old Nazar Mohamed had been rushed to the hospital with acute health complications just as he was preparing for the morning’s hearing.

Details of the Medical Emergency

Azruddin Mohamed, who was present in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, informed reporters that his father is currently receiving emergency treatment for several chronic conditions.

“He has a heart complication; he has pressure issues, diabetes. I guess his age, 73 years of age, this is really taking a toll on him,” Azruddin stated, expressing hope for a speedy recovery.

The defense team, led by Siand Dhurjon, provided medical documentation to the court confirming that Nazar Mohamed’s condition had worsened significantly on Monday morning.

Legal Debate: Virtual Appearances vs. Physical Presence

The medical delay sparked a procedural debate between the prosecution and the defense regarding the use of virtual technology in extradition matters.

  • Prosecution’s Proposal: Prosecutor Glenn Hanoman suggested that if Nazar Mohamed remains unwell by next Monday, the court should utilize the Criminal Law Procedure (Paper Committals) Act of 2024. He argued that the new law allows an accused person to appear virtually or even be absent during proceedings if they provide consent and their legal counsel is present.
  • Cost of Delays: Hanoman noted that repeated adjournments—including a recent request based on Azruddin’s parliamentary duties—are proving “costly to the State,” as legal teams and security must be mobilized for each session.
  • Defense’s Objection: Attorney Dhurjon resisted the push for virtual appearances, noting that the defense preferred Nazar’s physical presence once he is medically fit. He pointed out that the court had previously resisted requests for virtual appearances from counsel representing the United States.

Case Background

The Mohameds are the subject of an extradition request from the United States Department of Justice. A Florida grand jury indicted the pair on October 2, 2025, on 11 counts, including wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering. U.S. authorities allege the father and son orchestrated a scheme involving the smuggling of over 10,000 kilograms of gold and the evasion of approximately $50 million in Guyanese taxes and royalties between 2017 and 2024.

Both men remain on $150,000 bail each and have surrendered their travel documents as the committal hearing determines if there is sufficient evidence to surrender them to U.S. marshals.

