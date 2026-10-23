HomeArticlesHACKERS SET THEIR SIGHTS ON GUYANA AS 1.1M CYBER THREATS DETECTED
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HACKERS SET THEIR SIGHTS ON GUYANA AS 1.1M CYBER THREATS DETECTED

By HGPTV
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HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Approximately 1.1 million cyber-attack attempts and threat events targeting computer systems in Guyana were recorded during the first six months of 2026, according to figures disclosed by the Guyana Police Force, as authorities warn that the country is becoming an increasingly attractive target for hackers.

The figure does not mean that 1.1 million systems were successfully hacked or that 1.1 million people became victims. Rather, it represents cyber-attack activity detected and recorded during the six-month period.

The statistics were disclosed by Guyana Police Force Public Relations Consultant Martina Johnson during Wednesday’s Building Cyber Resilient Guyana 2026 symposium.

Johnson said the information came from GPF partner Brava Fortinet following its evaluation of cyber activity targeting Guyana during the first half of the year.

According to Johnson, Guyana’s rapidly expanding economy is increasing the value of information held by government agencies, law enforcement, companies and investors, making the country more attractive to cybercriminals.

She said Guyana is now considered a “prime target for hackers globally.”

Johnson also compared the latest figure with 2007, when she said fewer than 500,000 cyber-attacks were recorded for the entire year.

Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond said the Government’s cybersecurity strategy must extend beyond investigating attacks after they occur.

She said the objective is to develop institutions capable of resisting cyber-attacks, responding effectively when incidents occur and recovering quickly from disruptions.

Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken also warned that technology has fundamentally changed the nature of criminal activity, allowing persons operating overseas to target individuals, businesses and institutions in Guyana without ever entering the country.

Separate police statistics show that 50 cybercrime cases were instituted in 2025, resulting in 15 convictions.

Those court cases are separate from the 1.1 million detected cyber-attack events reported for the first half of 2026.

The Commissioner said online financial scams, identity theft, unauthorised access to computer systems, cyberbullying, extortion and the misuse of personal images are among the threats confronting law enforcement.

Police are also urging victims to report cybercrime and preserve messages, screenshots and other digital evidence that could assist investigators.

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