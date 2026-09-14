GUYANA’S ECONOMY SURGES, BUT GROWTH COMES WITH COST-OF-LIVING QUESTIONS

HGP Nightly News – Guyana’s economy expanded by an estimated 33.3 percent during the first half of 2026, while the non-oil economy grew by 10.1 percent, according to figures announced by President Irfaan Ali.

The government has also revised its full-year real GDP growth forecast to 20.8 percent, with non-oil growth projected at 10.2 percent.

The figures underline the extraordinary pace of Guyana’s economic transformation since the start of large-scale oil production. But they also come against an increasingly important question: how much of that growth is being felt in the pockets of ordinary Guyanese?

President Ali said the first-half performance reflected continued expansion across the economy.

Mining and quarrying grew by 40.7 percent, including 41.3 percent growth in oil and gas. Gold mining increased by 11.3 percent, bauxite by 7.3 percent and other mining activities by 40 percent.

Construction expanded by 24.7 percent, while services grew by 7.2 percent and manufacturing by three percent.

Agriculture, forestry and fishing, meanwhile, contracted marginally by 0.5 percent. Within the sector, however, sugar grew by 19.3 percent, forestry by 15.4 percent, rice by 4.4 percent and fishing by 4.1 percent.

The government’s figures are broadly consistent with the wider picture of rapid economic expansion highlighted by international financial institutions.

The International Monetary Fund said in its 2025 assessment that Guyana’s real GDP growth had averaged about 47 percent annually since 2022, the highest rate in the world during that period. The IMF attributed the transformation to rapidly expanding oil production, strong non-oil output and large-scale public infrastructure investment.

The IMF also noted that the non-oil economy had been performing strongly. Real non-oil GDP expanded by more than 13 percent in 2024, with construction and services among the sectors contributing to that performance.

That distinction is significant because Guyana’s economic growth is not coming exclusively from oil. The non-oil economy is expanding as well, although the IMF expects oil production to remain a major driver of overall growth for years to come.

The Fund’s assessment projects continued rapid expansion in oil production and estimates that output from new developments could eventually take production to about 1.2 million barrels per day by 2029. It has also warned that the pace of expansion creates risks, including higher domestic prices and pressure on the competitiveness of the non-oil economy.

That is where the government’s growth figures meet the cost-of-living debate.

The opposition has repeatedly argued that headline economic growth does not necessarily tell the same story as household finances. Its criticism has centred on whether wages and household incomes are rising quickly enough to keep pace with the cost of everyday goods and services.

Official price data shows that those concerns are not occurring in a vacuum.

Statistics Guyana reported that consumer prices were 3.9 percent higher in July 2026 than a year earlier. Food prices rose by 5.1 percent over the same period, while transport and communication increased by 4.1 percent and medical care and health services by 3.1 percent.

There were also sharper price movements during individual months. In June, the overall consumer price index increased by 1.2 percent compared with May, with food prices rising by 1.8 percent. Vegetables and vegetable products increased by 6.8 percent during that month.

The numbers therefore point to two realities that can exist at the same time.

Guyana is producing substantially more and the economy is expanding at an exceptional pace. At the same time, consumers are still experiencing increases in the prices of food and other necessities.

GDP growth, in itself, does not mean that household incomes have increased by the same percentage. Nor does a growing economy automatically mean that the purchasing power of every household has improved.

The IMF has recognised some of these pressures in its own assessment. While describing Guyana’s outlook as highly favourable, it warned that rapid expansion could create overheating pressures, higher inflation and an appreciation of the real exchange rate if not properly managed.

The Fund has also stressed the importance of ensuring that Guyana’s oil wealth supports broader development. Its assessment points to infrastructure, productivity, economic diversification and improved welfare as important to ensuring that the country’s resource boom produces sustainable gains.

That makes the non-oil growth figure particularly important.

The 10.1 percent expansion reported for the first half of 2026 suggests that activity outside the petroleum sector is also increasing. But the IMF has cautioned that Guyana’s rapid oil expansion can create pressures that affect the wider economy, including through domestic demand, wages and prices.

For the government, the latest figures provide evidence of an economy expanding across multiple sectors and generating investment and employment opportunities.

For the opposition, the more relevant measure is whether that expansion is translating into tangible improvements in household living standards.

Both questions are legitimate, but they measure different things.

The economic data clearly shows that Guyana is in the midst of an extraordinary period of growth. The cost-of-living data, however, shows that households continue to face rising prices, particularly for food.