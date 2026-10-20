GPHC Hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

‘Move Beyond Awareness to Action’: Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony Urges Early Screening as GPHC Stages Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Hundreds of healthcare professionals, cancer survivors, advocates, and members of the public took to the streets of the capital on Sunday as the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) staged its annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk, championing early detection, routine clinical screening, and timely treatment across Guyana.

The public health demonstration, held as part of international Breast Cancer Awareness Month observances, highlighted personal survivor testimonies while serving as a direct call for women and men to utilize public diagnostic facilities.

Delivering the feature address, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony challenged Guyanese to move past symbolic gestures and actively utilize diagnostic tools—urging eligible women to undergo clinical breast examinations and mammography, while spotlighting national gains in preventative oncology.

The Call to Action: Shifting from Pink Ribbons to Clinical Exams

Minister Anthony stressed that while public visibility campaigns are vital, awareness alone does not save lives unless it translates into clinical screening:

Bridging the Screening Deficit: The Minister urged communities to ensure family members, colleagues, and neighbors follow through by booking mammograms and clinical checkups at public health clinics.

The Minister urged communities to ensure family members, colleagues, and neighbors follow through by booking mammograms and clinical checkups at public health clinics. Reducing National Cancer Mortality: Early detection remains the single most reliable determinant of survival rates, allowing healthcare teams to treat localized malignancies before metastatic progression.

“We have to get out there, get more people to come in and get screened,” Dr. Anthony urged the crowd.

Measurable Preventative Success: Expanding HPV Inoculation

Dr. Anthony highlighted the country’s progress in preventing human papillomavirus (HPV)-related cancers, illustrating how preventative medicine can alter long-term disease trajectories:

Expanding Inoculation: The Health Minister pointed out that national HPV vaccination coverage among girls aged 9 to 15 has surged from 16 percent to 70 percent .

The Health Minister pointed out that national HPV vaccination coverage among girls aged 9 to 15 has surged from . Targeting 90 Percent Coverage: While commending the steep upward trajectory, Dr. Anthony emphasized that the Ministry of Health will not relent until Guyana attains 90 percent and above coverage to achieve population-level eradication of cervical cancer.

“In some cases, we have the tools to prevent cancer from happening. So, for example, in terms of cervical cancer, we have the HPV vaccine,” Dr. Anthony explained.

Utilizing State Resources: ‘It Is About Getting People to Take Action’

Turning his focus back to breast health, Dr. Anthony appealed directly to women across the country to overcome fear and schedule screening appointments:

Accessing Diagnostic Infrastructure: He highlighted that modern imaging equipment, including mammogram machines and ultrasound suites, are deployed within the public health network to ensure testing is accessible without financial burden.

He highlighted that modern imaging equipment, including mammogram machines and ultrasound suites, are deployed within the public health network to ensure testing is accessible without financial burden. Proactive Healthcare Mindset: The Minister reiterated that overcoming cancer requires transforming cultural mindsets so that diagnostic checkups become routine annual habits rather than emergency interventions.

“I honestly believe if we start working at it, we can bring that change. So it’s not just about awareness, it is about getting people to take action.”

Honoring Survivors and Reaffirming Hospital Commitment

The GPHC walk celebrated breast cancer survivors marching at the head of the procession, whose recoveries provided living proof that timely interventions save lives.

Administration officials at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to expanding oncology infrastructure, shortening biopsy turnaround windows, and delivering comprehensive, dignified oncology care to every citizen.