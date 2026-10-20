Agricola Youth & Former Qc Alumnus Making Waves In Music Industry With New Single Y.T.O

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a national music landscape traditionally anchored by Dancehall, Soca, and Chutney rhythms, 25-year-old Agricola native and Queen’s College alumnus Shamar Murray is charting a distinct creative trajectory, establishing a foothold for contemporary Guyanese R&B with his newly released single, “You’re The One (Y.T.O.).”

The track, which debuted online last week, has quickly garnered organic traction across social media platforms, drawing praise for its polished vocal delivery and heartfelt lyricism.

For Murray, who began singing in church during early childhood, the release represents the realization of a lifelong ambition that was temporarily delayed by personal hesitation, heartbreak, and emotional upheaval. Refusing to let his background define the limits of his potential, the young singer-songwriter is using his art to prove that Guyanese vocalists can produce smooth, soulful R&B capable of resonating with local and international listeners alike.

From the Church Pew to the Studio: Overcoming Fear

Murray’s vocal journey began in his neighborhood church choir, where he developed vocal control, pitch discipline, and a deep appreciation for emotive melodies:

Foundations in Faith and Family: Early experiences singing in church exposed Murray to vocal performance, nurturing an ambition to pursue rhythm and blues professionally.

Early experiences singing in church exposed Murray to vocal performance, nurturing an ambition to pursue rhythm and blues professionally. Overcoming Self-Doubt: Despite his vocal abilities, Murray admitted that self-doubt and the fear of putting his work before the public kept him from recording commercial music for years.

Despite his vocal abilities, Murray admitted that self-doubt and the fear of putting his work before the public kept him from recording commercial music for years. The Decision to Step Out: Facing a difficult period in his personal life, Murray decided to turn emotional strain into creative momentum rather than shelving his aspirations.

“Growing up I have been singing in church… I was always scared to put myself out there and do what I love, and I believe now it’s the time to push in a new direction,” Murray reflected.

The Anatomy of ‘Y.T.O.’: Navigating Heartbreak and Betrayal

Murray explained that “You’re The One (Y.T.O.)” is thematically linked to his earlier work, serving as a narrative sequel exploring relationship turbulence, betrayal, and unrequited commitment:

Narrative Continuity: The record explores what happens when the genuine pursuit of love collides with emotional betrayal, reflecting actual experiences that tested his resilience.

The record explores what happens when the genuine pursuit of love collides with emotional betrayal, reflecting actual experiences that tested his resilience. Relatable Vulnerability: Murray noted that themes of betrayal and romantic disappointment are universally experienced, and he designed the single to connect with listeners undergoing similar struggles.

“Y.T.O. is basically a playoff of my first single, which basically speaks about heartbreak… that tells what could have happened from… and how my pursuit of love would have led to what happened in the song for you,” Murray explained.

“A lot of people are going through betrayal… I wanted to relay that to my audience because that is something that also happened to me.”

Family Support and Redefining the Agricola Narrative

Stepping into an unconventional genre within the local market was made easier by the steadfast encouragement of his family:

Household Support: When Murray revealed his intention to release commercial music, his family rallied behind him, providing the emotional foundation needed to complete and market the project.

“When I told them that I have a song coming out… [they were] really supportive,” Murray shared.

Beyond his personal musical ambitions, Murray’s emergence carries a larger social significance for his home community of Agricola, East Bank Demerara. Often unfairly stereotyped by historical socio-economic challenges, the East Bank village continues to produce top-tier academic and creative talent.

As a former Queen’s College student who leveraged his education and faith into artistic production, Murray serves as an example for neighborhood youths—demonstrating that an artist is never simply a product of their environment, but can act as an active catalyst for positive community change.

Watch: Shamar Murray – “You’re The One (Y.T.O.)”

The official music video for “You’re The One (Y.T.O.)”, which visualizes the track’s blend of soulful melodies and dramatic storytelling, is available for streaming below: