Leader of the Alliance for Change, Nigel Hughes, has criticized the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) and the state for backing the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) despite what he describes as glaring flaws. Meanwhile, the PPP/C’s General Secretary has accused the opposition of orchestrating a disinformation campaign aimed at undermining preparations for the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

Antonio Dey has more on this political standoff.

