Economist Elson Low Questions Adequacy of $7 Billion in 2024 Budget to Address High Cost of Living

Economist Elson Low has raised concerns about whether the government was aware that the $7 billion allocated in the 2024 National Budget would be insufficient to tackle the ongoing high cost of living in Guyana. Low questioned the government’s planning and approach to addressing the issue. Antonio Dey has more details in this report.

