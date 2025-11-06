GOVERNMENT YET TO RECOVER $121.7 FROM COMPANY OWNED BY “GUYANESE CRITIC” FOR $865M BELLE VUE PUMP STATION

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

The Government of Guyana is still to recover $121.7 million from Tepui Group Inc., a company owned by social media commentator “Guyanese Critic” Mickael Rodrigues, following the termination of the controversial Belle Vue Pump Station contract.

According to the Auditor General’s 2024 Report, the $865.5 million contract was terminated after Tepui failed to meet its obligations. Of the $160.8 million disbursed to the company, only $8.11 million (5.05%) has been repaid, leaving a balance of $ 152.7 million still outstanding as of September 2025.

The report detailed that Tepui received an advance payment of $129.8 million (15% of the bid price) and an interim payment of $31.06 million, but most of these funds remain unaccounted for. Both the advance payment bond and performance bond have since expired, raising red flags about weak project supervision and enforcement mechanisms.

After the termination of Tepui’s contract, Gaico Engineering was brought in to take over the project earlier this year. A physical verification by the Auditor General’s office on August 22, 2025, confirmed that Gaico has mobilised and begun foundation works, including timber piling and construction of earthen coffer dams.

However, the project remains significantly behind schedule. Originally slated for completion in July 2025, the deadline has now been pushed to June 2026, with progress described as insufficient despite the renewed efforts.

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) first awarded the contract on August 14, 2023, for $865.5 million. It was later reissued on September 15, 2023, for $870.5 million, despite Tepui reportedly failing to meet nearly half of the contract’s eligibility requirements.

The Auditor General’s report has urged the Ministry of Agriculture to strengthen oversight and ensure that contractors adhere to deadlines and performance standards.

Meanwhile, members of the parliamentary opposition continue to question the government’s decision to award the multimillion-dollar project to Rodrigues, who has no prior experience in construction.

Shadow Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Ganesh Mahipaul has been among the most vocal critics, describing the contract as a glaring example of mismanagement and abuse of public funds.

