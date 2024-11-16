ALEXANDER SCHOOLS JAGDEO ON BIOMETRICS

A Commissioner of the Guyana Elections Commission has accused the General Secretary of the Peoples’ Progressive Party Civic of “detracting” from the proposed improvements to biometric systems for the 2025 general and regional elections. This statement highlights ongoing tensions and differing views within the commission and among political leaders regarding the implementation of advanced biometric technology to ensure electoral integrity. Antonio Dey provides further details on the controversy and the implications for the upcoming elections.

