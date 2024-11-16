Saturday, November 16, 2024
HomeNewsALEXANDER SCHOOLS JAGDEO ON BIOMETRICS
NewsPolitics

ALEXANDER SCHOOLS JAGDEO ON BIOMETRICS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
32

A Commissioner of the Guyana Elections Commission has accused the General Secretary of the Peoples’ Progressive Party Civic of “detracting” from the proposed improvements to biometric systems for the 2025 general and regional elections. This statement highlights ongoing tensions and differing views within the commission and among political leaders regarding the implementation of advanced biometric technology to ensure electoral integrity. Antonio Dey provides further details on the controversy and the implications for the upcoming elections.

Previous article
GECOM’S CHAIRMAN DECLINES YET ANOTHER INTERVIEW FOUR YEARS SINCE HER LAST ENGAGEMENT WITH THE PRESS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Defence diplomacy to be key feature of Guyana’s foreign policy—President Ali

TEENAGER NOW SPEAKS OUT