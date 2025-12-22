Monday, December 22, 2025
GECOM LOSES DEPUTY CEO AS ANEAL GIDDINGS EXITS COMMISSION

By HGPTV
HGP Nightly News – The Guyana Elections Commission is facing a senior leadership change following the resignation of its Deputy Chief Elections Officer, Aneal Giddings. Giddings confirmed to HGP Nightly News that he has tendered his resignation from the Commission, citing personal reasons.

His departure is scheduled to take effect in January 2026. While declining to disclose specific details surrounding his decision, Giddings firmly rejected speculation that his resignation is connected to any potential move to head the National Data Management Authority or to oversee Guyana’s Digital ID Card initiative.

“I can categorically say that is not the case,” he indicated, dismissing claims circulating in public discourse. Giddings was appointed Deputy Chief Elections Officer in April 2023 following a narrow 4–3 vote by the Commission, an appointment that proved contentious at the time.

All three opposition-nominated commissioners voted against his elevation, while Claudette Singh, along with the three PPP/C-nominated commissioners, voted in favour.

Before assuming the role of DCEO, Giddings served as GECOM’s Information Technology Manager, where he played a central role in the Commission’s technical and data management operations.

As of now, GECOM has not announced interim arrangements or a timeline for filling the impending vacancy, raising questions about continuity at the senior management level as the Commission prepares for future electoral responsibilities.

The resignation comes at a time when public scrutiny of electoral institutions remains high, placing renewed focus on leadership stability and transparency within Guyana’s elections body.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. MORE DETAILS AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE.

© HGPTV 2024

