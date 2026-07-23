FIRST LADY PRAYS FOR SURVIVORS, RESCUERS AND THE MISSING

First Lady Arya Ali has offered prayers for the survivors, rescuers and people still missing following the MV Barima disaster, as families continue to mourn and wait for news of their loved ones.

In an emotional message to the nation, Mrs Ali said Guyanese were “standing on the shore of grief,” confronting the loss of those who died while holding onto hope for the missing.

“Too many, far too many, have already been lost,” she said.

The First Lady expressed particular sympathy for mothers who lost children and those still waiting to learn whether their sons or daughters will return.

“To the mothers who have lost their children, and to those still longing to see the faces of their offspring, I see you. I feel your pain. I share your anxiety,” she said.

She also prayed for the children who survived the capsizing and now face the difficult process of recovering from the ordeal.

While expressing gratitude for every life saved, Mrs Ali urged the country not to forget those who did not survive.

“We give thanks for every person rescued. But we also bow our heads for those who did not make it,” she said.

Search and recovery teams have continued working to locate and account for everyone who travelled aboard the ferry. Their task has been complicated by inaccurate passenger records, which initially prevented authorities from determining precisely how many people were aboard.

For families still waiting, the uncertainty has added another layer of anguish to an already devastating tragedy.

Mrs Ali called on Guyanese to support those affected through their grief rather than leave families to carry the burden alone.

“Let us hold one another in comfort and support. Let us be the anchor for those whose lives have been turned asunder,” she said.

She also recognised the personnel and volunteers involved in the ongoing operation. Coast Guard members, maritime officials, fishermen, private citizens and other responders have spent days searching difficult waters and recovering victims.

The First Lady prayed for their protection as the operation continues.

“May God shelter the rescuers, bless the lost, and cradle the broken hearts of every mother, every child, every man, every woman, and every family still hoping, still expectant,” she said.