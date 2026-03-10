FIRST LADY LEADS CALL TO TAKE ACTION TO END VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN AT INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY WALK

“Justice & Action”: First Lady Leads Massive Solidarity Walk for International Women’s Day

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The streets of the capital were transformed into a sea of purple and white on Sunday morning, March 8, 2026, as hundreds of women, activists, and allies joined First Lady Arya Ali for a commemorative walk. Hosted by the Office of the First Lady, the event served as the flagship observance for International Women’s Day (IWD) 2026, held under the national theme: “Rights, Justice, Action for All Women and Girls.”

The walk was not merely a celebration of progress but a solemn call to dismantle the “institutional weaknesses” that allow violence against women to persist in Guyanese society.

Confronting the “Shadow Pandemic” of Violence

Addressing the large gathering at the conclusion of the walk, First Lady Arya Ali spoke candidly about the barriers still hindering gender parity.

The First Lady noted that deeply rooted cultural norms continue to reinforce patriarchy, often undermining legislative gains. The Cost of Grief: She highlighted the devastating ripple effect of Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) , stating that it “robs families of mothers, daughters, and sisters,” leaving a void that reverberates through entire communities.

A Call for Reform: While acknowledging the pain, she reaffirmed the government's commitment to "legislative reforms and policy initiatives" designed to provide a sturdier safety net for vulnerable women.

“Open Your Homes”: A Call for Community Action

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, delivered an emotional charge to the citizens of Guyana, urging them to move beyond “passive sympathy” to “active support.”

“Open your homes. Open your hearts and open your arms… Let the women know that they do not stand alone because all of us are with each one of them.” — Dr. Vindhya Persaud

The Minister emphasized that while the state builds shelters and passes laws, the “first line of defense” for a woman facing hardship is often a neighbor, a friend, or a supportive community member.

IWD 2026: Key Focus Areas

The walk highlighted three strategic pillars for the upcoming year:

Pillar Objective Rights Ensuring every woman knows her constitutional protections. Justice Accelerating the prosecution of gender-based violence cases. Action Moving from policy discussion to community-level empowerment programs.

Visibility and Solidarity

Participants carried placards highlighting the achievements and resilience of Guyanese women in diverse sectors, from the “oil and gas” industry to “agro-processing.” The event served as a high-visibility reminder that women’s issues remain at the forefront of the national development agenda.

As the sun rose over the marchers, the message was clear: Guyana is committed to building a future where “equality and equity” are not just aspirations, but lived realities for every girl from the coast to the hinterland.

