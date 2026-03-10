Wednesday, March 11, 2026
HomeNewsFIRST LADY LEADS CALL TO TAKE ACTION TO END VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN...
News

FIRST LADY LEADS CALL TO TAKE ACTION TO END VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN AT INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY WALK

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
82

“Justice & Action”: First Lady Leads Massive Solidarity Walk for International Women’s Day

By: Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The streets of the capital were transformed into a sea of purple and white on Sunday morning, March 8, 2026, as hundreds of women, activists, and allies joined First Lady Arya Ali for a commemorative walk. Hosted by the Office of the First Lady, the event served as the flagship observance for International Women’s Day (IWD) 2026, held under the national theme: “Rights, Justice, Action for All Women and Girls.”

The walk was not merely a celebration of progress but a solemn call to dismantle the “institutional weaknesses” that allow violence against women to persist in Guyanese society.

Confronting the “Shadow Pandemic” of Violence

Addressing the large gathering at the conclusion of the walk, First Lady Arya Ali spoke candidly about the barriers still hindering gender parity.

  • Patriarchal Norms: The First Lady noted that deeply rooted cultural norms continue to reinforce patriarchy, often undermining legislative gains.
  • The Cost of Grief: She highlighted the devastating ripple effect of Intimate Partner Violence (IPV), stating that it “robs families of mothers, daughters, and sisters,” leaving a void that reverberates through entire communities.
  • A Call for Reform: While acknowledging the pain, she reaffirmed the government’s commitment to “legislative reforms and policy initiatives” designed to provide a sturdier safety net for vulnerable women.

“Open Your Homes”: A Call for Community Action

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, delivered an emotional charge to the citizens of Guyana, urging them to move beyond “passive sympathy” to “active support.”

“Open your homes. Open your hearts and open your arms… Let the women know that they do not stand alone because all of us are with each one of them.”Dr. Vindhya Persaud

The Minister emphasized that while the state builds shelters and passes laws, the “first line of defense” for a woman facing hardship is often a neighbor, a friend, or a supportive community member.

IWD 2026: Key Focus Areas

The walk highlighted three strategic pillars for the upcoming year:

PillarObjective
RightsEnsuring every woman knows her constitutional protections.
JusticeAccelerating the prosecution of gender-based violence cases.
ActionMoving from policy discussion to community-level empowerment programs.

Visibility and Solidarity

Participants carried placards highlighting the achievements and resilience of Guyanese women in diverse sectors, from the “oil and gas” industry to “agro-processing.” The event served as a high-visibility reminder that women’s issues remain at the forefront of the national development agenda.

As the sun rose over the marchers, the message was clear: Guyana is committed to building a future where “equality and equity” are not just aspirations, but lived realities for every girl from the coast to the hinterland.

Previous article
SECURITY GUARD SHOT IN ALLEGED ROAD-RAGE ATTACK, POLICE SILENT ON INCIDENT
Next article
‘CUBA PULLED THE PLUG’: DR. ANTHONY CLARIFIES IT WAS THEM THAT ENDED AGREEMENT
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

AUNT OF TEEN SEEKING JUSTICE AFTER MOM & SON DUO TRAILED...

SPORTS SEPTEMBER 23 2016