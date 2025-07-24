Thursday, July 24, 2025
FERNANDES VOWS TO INCREASE CURRENT CARBON CREDIT SALE FROM 15% TO 50% FOR INDIGENOUS COMMUNITIES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
APNU Calls for 50% of Carbon Credit Revenues to Go to Indigenous Communities

By Antonio Day | HGP Nightly News

The A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) is proposing a major overhaul of Guyana’s carbon credit revenue distribution, with prime ministerial candidate Juretha Fernandes calling for 50% of the proceeds to be allocated directly to indigenous communities.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Global Biodiversity Alliance Summit, Fernandes argued that the current 15% allocation under the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) is inadequate, and fails to deliver meaningful development to hinterland and forest-dependent communities.

“We’re looking at bringing it from 15% to 50% for those communities,” Fernandes said. “After all, the protection of the forest and carbon sequestration go hand-in-hand with the way indigenous communities live and operate.”

In December 2022, Guyana signed a landmark US$750 million carbon credit agreement with Hess Corporation, expected to run through 2032. Under the current system, 15% of the proceeds are earmarked for indigenous projects.

Call for Redesign of Distribution Structure

Fernandes contends that the current distribution model, which channels funds through community councils, is flawed and limits the direct impact on local livelihoods.

“We believe it should be redesigned,” she said. “More of the carbon credits money should be given directly to indigenous peoples.”

Her remarks were supported by Michael Williams, former Toshao of Aishalton Village in Region 9, who has long advocated for increased allocation to indigenous communities at National Toshaos Council meetings.

“If it is going to be raised to 50% at one time, it would be great,” Williams stated. “I already recommended that it be increased gradually every year, even by 5%.”

Guyana is expected to earn at least US$750 million by 2030 through carbon credit sales; however, APNU believes that the revenue should be more equitably shared with the very communities that preserve the forest ecosystems vital to the program’s success.

GUYANA LEADING IN DEFORESTATION EFFORTS BUT RAISES CONCERNS WITH UNDER-FUNDING – PRESIDENT ALI
Hgp Nightly News Staff
