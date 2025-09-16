DRUG BUST ON LETHEM-BOUND MINIBUS: PASSENGER CAUGHT WITH 25.6 POUNDS OF NARCOTICS

Georgetown, Guyana – A Lethem-bound minibus was stopped by police this morning, leading to the arrest of 48-year-old fisherman Clive Thornhill, who was found in possession of 25.6 pounds of narcotics, including cannabis and ecstasy pills.

At around 09:30 hrs, police intercepted minibus #BVV 887, which was traveling from Georgetown to Lethem. The driver, Jacob Lowe, 44, of South Ruimveldt, was transporting three passengers—Thornhill and two Brazilian nationals—when officers conducted a routine search.

Nothing illegal was found on the driver or the two Brazilian passengers. However, a search of Thornhill’s belongings revealed large sums of cash—$703,180 Guyana dollars, 1,798 Brazilian Reais, 3,260 Cuban dollars, and $1,137 US dollars—alongside narcotics concealed in boxes and buckets.

Police discovered:

Twelve transparent parcels of cannabis hidden in a white cardboard box and a ten-gallon bucket.

Forty suspected ecstasy pills in two plastic bags.

Five additional bulky parcels of cannabis concealed in a red five-gallon bucket on the bus’s roof rack.

When confronted, Thornhill admitted ownership of the contraband and pleaded with officers, saying, “Sir give yuh boy a chance, is a lil hustle, tek the money.”

The narcotics were weighed in his presence, totaling 25.6 pounds. Thornhill was arrested for Possession of Narcotics for Trafficking and escorted to the Lethem Police Station. He remains in custody pending further investigations.

