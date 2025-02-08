BELLE VUE PUMP STATION 10% COMPLETE, MAHIPAUL SAYS PROJECT IS WASTE OF TAX DOLLARS

Tepui Inc. Receives $182M with Minimal Progress:

It has now been made public that Tepui Inc., the contractor responsible for the Belle Vue pump station project, has only completed 10% of the work despite receiving a $182 million upfront payment.

Shadow Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Ganesh Mahipaul, has condemned the situation, calling it a waste of taxpayers’ money and demanding greater accountability in government contracts.

Antonio Dey has more on this brewing controversy.

