HomeArticlesBARIMA SAFETY DRILLS WERE ‘NOT BEING DONE’ BEFORE TRAGEDY – CHIEF ENGINEER
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BARIMA SAFETY DRILLS WERE ‘NOT BEING DONE’ BEFORE TRAGEDY – CHIEF ENGINEER

By HGPTV
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HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Mandatory safety drills were not being carried out aboard the MV Barima before the vessel sank, according to troubling testimony delivered by Chief Engineer Christopher Clark before the Commission of Inquiry.

Clark’s admission came as Commissioners examined the maintenance and safety systems that had been in place aboard the vessel prior to the disaster.

The Commission heard that the MV Barima had operated without a formal Planned Maintenance System and without standard operating procedure manuals.

Instead, Clark testified that servicing had generally been carried out after every 500 engine hours.

But when questioned about mandatory safety drills, Clark acknowledged that those procedures had not been performed.

His testimony also placed his own qualifications and familiarity with the vessel under scrutiny.

Despite holding the position of Chief Engineer, Clark admitted that he possessed no formal maritime licence or certification for the role. He indicated that his authority to serve in the position came through an internal promotion letter issued by management.

The Commission further heard that much of Clark’s approximately two decades within the department had been spent performing shore-based plumbing and electrical repairs rather than active marine engineering duties at sea.

Clark also acknowledged that he had not worked on or maintained the MV Barima for nearly 18 years before the tragedy.

That lengthy absence from the vessel became apparent during questioning when he was unable to recall certain structural details, including the location of the MV Barima’s water tanks.

The testimony has now placed further focus on the maintenance practices, emergency preparedness and personnel arrangements that existed aboard the MV Barima before it sank.

The Commission continues to examine those systems as part of its wider investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

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