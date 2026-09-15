Azruddin Mohamed Explains Visit To Leonora Amid Property Concerns

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

LEONORA, WEST COAST DEMERARA — Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed has publicly addressed the circumstances surrounding his dual arrests in Leonora, releasing video documentation to substantiate his presence in the area and raising questions regarding the ownership, acquisition cost, and alleged encroachment onto state reserves of a sprawling property development situated adjacent to President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s private estate.

Mohamed was arrested twice by police ranks while inspecting the perimeter of the expansive development, which features a massive concrete barrier, extensive drainage interventions, and heavy earthmoving works along the coastal strip.

The “Great Wall” of Leonora: Valuation and Corporate Paperwork

In a walkthrough video published across his digital channels, Mohamed recorded himself traversing the exterior boundary of the estate, highlighting the scale of the construction works:

Site Proximity: Mohamed demonstrated that the heavily fortified property lies directly adjacent to the President’s private residence in Leonora.

Mohamed demonstrated that the heavily fortified property lies directly adjacent to the President’s private residence in Leonora. Corporate Acquisition: The Opposition Leader alleged that the parcel was acquired through a corporate entity identified as SeaSpray Holdings , questioning the identity of the beneficial directors, corporate secretaries, and eventual occupants behind the transaction.

The Opposition Leader alleged that the parcel was acquired through a corporate entity identified as , questioning the identity of the beneficial directors, corporate secretaries, and eventual occupants behind the transaction. Acquisition Price: Mohamed claimed public registry records indicate the massive tract of prime coastal land was transferred to the corporate entity “for a meager 25 million GYD,” asserting that the transaction significantly undervalues prime real estate in the Region Three development corridor.

“I’m standing next to a Great Wall… the village where the President is from,” Mohamed stated on site. “Just days after SeaSpray Holdings [acquired the land]… for a meager 25 million GYD.”

Allegations of State Reserve Encroachment and Drainage Alterations

Beyond the purchase valuation, Mohamed pointed out substantial alterations to public civil infrastructure surrounding the estate:

Compromised Drainage Corridors: Mohamed alleged that civil works on the site resulted in the covering and alteration of an established underground drainage channel, raising concerns regarding localized flood vulnerability for neighboring Leonora residents.

Mohamed alleged that civil works on the site resulted in the covering and alteration of an established underground drainage channel, raising concerns regarding localized flood vulnerability for neighboring Leonora residents. State Reserve Encroachment: The Opposition Leader claimed that the perimeter wall and private access roadway clearly extend outward beyond the traditional surveyed parcel boundaries, pushing into the government reserve and sea defense corridor.

The Opposition Leader claimed that the perimeter wall and private access roadway clearly extend outward beyond the traditional surveyed parcel boundaries, pushing into the government reserve and sea defense corridor. Sea Defense & Heavy Infrastructure: He noted that the magnitude of the surrounding sea defense fortifications, private asphalt road access, and industrial-grade night illumination suggests substantial capital outlay far exceeding standard residential builds.

Political Claims and Missing Evidentiary Links

Raising a politically charged assertion, Mohamed alleged that Dr. Ali had previously expressed personal interest in the property as far back as 2019, prior to assuming executive office:

“Back in 2019, when Irfaan… all the way to the corner,” Mohamed claimed during the recorded walkthrough.

Despite these statements, the Opposition Leader did not present documentary deeds, company registry certificates, or forensic financial records directly linking President Ali to the legal ownership of SeaSpray Holdings or establishing a personal beneficial interest in the land.

Mohamed maintained that the timing of his arrests while conducting public oversight underscores an effort to suppress inquiry, pledging that he will continue to pursue formal questions regarding the development through legislative and judicial channels.