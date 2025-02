Azruddin Mohamed Denies Sexual Allegations:

Businessman and philanthropist Azruddin Mohamed has vehemently denied sexual allegations leveled against him by a 17-year-old girl, dismissing the claims as malicious and orchestrated mischief. Mohamed asserts that individuals with ulterior motives are tarnishing his name and is prepared to defend his reputation.

Travis Chase has more on this developing story.

