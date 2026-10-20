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ALI TO BRITAIN: ‘THIS IS NOT PAYBACK. IT IS NOT CHARITY’

By HGPTV
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HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – With King Charles III preparing to visit Guyana, President Irfaan Ali is making it clear that the country’s continued push for reparations should not be dismissed as a demand for a cheque from Britain.

“This is not payback. It is not charity,” President Ali declared as he called for what he described as a mature discussion about repairing the development inequalities left behind by slavery.

Speaking with ITV News presenter Robert Moore ahead of the King’s visit, Ali argued that no monetary figure could adequately compensate for what he described as “the worst indignity to humankind.”

Instead, the President wants the reparations conversation to focus on the lasting consequences of slavery and the development gaps he believes were created by centuries of exploitation and underdevelopment.

Those discussions, he suggested, could result in practical measures such as debt relief and access to concessional financing for education, healthcare, mental health services and climate adaptation and mitigation.

Ali also challenged the economic disparity between countries that accumulated wealth during the period of slavery and those still confronting its consequences.

“You who benefited tremendously from the darkest days of human history, benefited materially and financially, are now telling me that you don’t have enough financing to match your needs,” Ali said.

The President also addressed the longstanding call for Britain to apologise for its colonial past.

While saying an apology could help create an environment for “free-flowing discussions,” Ali cautioned against treating an apology as the final objective.

For him, the larger question is what happens afterwards.

“That is a very important question that we need to settle in the conversation, not only about an apology, but how do we define reparation?” Ali said.

He argued that the injustice inflicted through slavery could never truly be assigned a monetary value.

“But what you can do is to identify the development gaps, the development inequality, the underdevelopment that took place as a result of slavery,” the President added.

Despite the potentially difficult conversation awaiting the two countries, Ali said King Charles III would receive a warm welcome in Guyana, pointing to the country’s tradition of hospitality and the King’s longstanding relationship with Guyana.

The visit comes as Guyana and the United Kingdom mark 60 years of diplomatic relations following Guyana’s independence in 1966.

But with reparations remaining firmly on Guyana’s agenda, the King’s arrival could also place one of the most difficult questions surrounding Britain’s colonial legacy back into the spotlight.

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