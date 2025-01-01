Wednesday, January 1, 2025
ALI SAYS ISSUE OF APPOINTMENT OF CJ AND CHANCELLOR OF JUDICIARY STILL TO BE RESOLVED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Antonio Dey reports that amid ongoing questions about the non-confirmation of Guyana’s substantive Chief Justice and Chancellor of the Judiciary, President Irfaan Ali has assured that the matter is under review.

