HomeNewsWALROND: FASTER RESPONSE TIMES HELPING FIRE SERVICE SAVE LIVES, PROPERTY
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WALROND: FASTER RESPONSE TIMES HELPING FIRE SERVICE SAVE LIVES, PROPERTY

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HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond says investments in new fire stations, equipment and personnel are beginning to translate into faster emergency response times, as the Guyana Fire Service marks 69 years of operation.

Walrond pointed to the recent response to a fire at a children’s home in Sophia, where firefighters from the Campbellville Fire Station reportedly arrived at the scene in under two minutes.

According to the Minister, the proximity of the station and speed of the response helped prevent potentially devastating consequences, with no injuries reported.

She said this is the practical result the Government expects from its investment in the Fire Service, which has included new fire tenders, trucks, a fireboat and expanded infrastructure.

“It’s not just so we could have a glorious parade,” Walrond said, explaining that the aim is to reduce response times and minimise the loss of lives and property.

The Minister also pointed to improvements in the Service’s ability to contain fires in densely populated commercial areas.

She recalled instances where fires along Regent Street could spread across several buildings, noting that improved equipment, water access and firefighting resources have strengthened containment capabilities.

Efforts are also underway to improve access to water through a fire hydrant programme, which includes restoring existing hydrants and installing new ones as communities expand.

Walrond, however, stressed that equipment alone cannot strengthen the Service, identifying the training and development of firefighters as a critical part of the Government’s investment.

“The government has done tremendous investment in the assets, but our greatest investment has been in our young people and in the training,” she said.

Her comments came on Sunday as the Guyana Fire Service celebrated its 69th anniversary with a route march through Georgetown. The parade began at the Square of the Revolution and proceeded along Brickdam, where ranks performed the traditional “Eyes Right” salute to the Home Affairs Minister, before concluding at the Ashmin’s Building on High Street.

Walrond praised firefighters for their professionalism and willingness to place themselves at risk while protecting lives and property.“Guyana is proud of our firemen and women, and we hope and pray that you continue to grow from strength to strength,” she said.

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