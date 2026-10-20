Vape Imports Face New Restrictions As Gov’t Targets Use Among Children

By Alethea Grant | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The commercial importation of electronic cigarettes and vaping products into Guyana will soon face strict border restrictions under an impending ministerial order, as the administration moves decisively to halt the widespread access and use of nicotine devices among teenagers and schoolchildren.

Under the framework announced by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, vaping devices, e-liquids, and related consumables will no longer enter the country freely. Instead, only select products that receive explicit certification and prior clearance from the Minister of Health or designated Tobacco Control authorities will be permitted clearance at ports of entry.

To give swift statutory effect to the policy, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh, is slated to sign a formal order under the Customs Act, empowering the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) to halt and seize unapproved consignments.

Aligning with Global Regulatory Trends

Addressing the rationale behind the policy shift, President Ali noted that Guyana is taking proactive steps in tandem with international health standards:

International Momentum: The Head of State observed that several global and regional jurisdictions have enacted strict border controls and retail bans on electronic nicotine delivery systems to curb youth addiction.

The Head of State observed that several global and regional jurisdictions have enacted strict border controls and retail bans on electronic nicotine delivery systems to curb youth addiction. Precautionary Stance: Rather than waiting for decades of domestic clinical data to emerge, the administration is acting preemptively to align national border control with global regulatory trends.

“Several countries have already [taken action]… broader international effort,” President Ali stated, emphasizing that Guyana cannot afford to lag behind in managing emerging public health risks.

Grassroots Outcry: Parents, Teachers, and Faith Leaders Speak Out

President Ali explained that the policy is a direct response to widespread concerns voiced during community stakeholder consultations across the country:

Alarm in the Classrooms: Educators, parent-teacher associations, and students themselves reported that disposable, flavored e-cigarettes have become common in secondary schools, creating classroom disruptions and early nicotine dependence.

Educators, parent-teacher associations, and students themselves reported that disposable, flavored e-cigarettes have become common in secondary schools, creating classroom disruptions and early nicotine dependence. Civic Concerns: Religious organizations and community representatives raised alarms regarding how easily underage buyers can purchase these items from local retailers and informal vendors.

“This measure takes into consideration [concerns raised]… relevant health authorities,” President Ali noted, explaining that the state is stepping in to protect young people where retail controls have fallen short.

Discretion Stripped from Importers: Health Authorities in Full Control

Rebutting industry arguments downplaying the risks of vaping compared to combustible tobacco, President Ali cautioned against equating scientific uncertainty with safety:

The Fallacy of ‘Harmlessness’: The President stressed that gaps in long-term medical data regarding vaporized synthetic chemicals, flavorings, and heavy metals must never be treated as proof of safety.

The President stressed that gaps in long-term medical data regarding vaporized synthetic chemicals, flavorings, and heavy metals must never be treated as proof of safety. Protecting the Next Generation: The government’s primary mandate, Ali emphasized, is guarding the physical and neurological wellness of developing youth.

“Vaping with all of the other [unknown risks]… our children and young people,” President Ali warned.

Under the new regulatory framework, the authority to decide which products qualify for medical or therapeutic exemptions will rest solely with the Ministry of Health and tobacco control regulators, stripping commercial distributors and independent importers of any discretion at the nation’s ports.