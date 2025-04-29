SPEAKER OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY VIOLATED STANDING ORDER HON. GANESH MAHIPAUL

By Dacia Richards HGP Nightly News

During a protest outside the Guyana Police Force Headquarters on Monday, Member of Parliament and People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) member Ganesh Mahipaul criticized the Speaker of the National Assembly for violating parliamentary standing orders, a move that triggered the opposition’s walkout from the 102nd sitting of Parliament.

The protest comes in the wake of the tragic death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge, whose body was discovered last Thursday in the pool of the Double Day Hotel at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

Mahipaul stated that the opposition had tabled a motion calling for the establishment of a National Child Emergency Notification System, following Adrianna’s gruesome death. However, according to him, the Speaker disregarded due parliamentary process by not addressing whether the motion was accepted.

“There’s a reason why we have standing operating procedures. The reason why this country is at a breakdown right now is because law and order is being thrown out the window,” Mahipaul told protestors.

He added that the Speaker’s actions mirrored the troubling behavior within the Guyana Police Force, emphasizing that both institutions are suffering from a disregard for rules and public accountability.

“If we can’t respect law and order, if we can’t respect what is documented and follow procedure, then we are breaking down as a society,” he declared.

The opposition MP went further to criticize the current leadership of the Guyana Police Force, arguing that public trust has eroded significantly.

“We need an efficient, credible police force. But for that to happen, the head – who fits in with the corrupt system and serves at the behest of the president – must go,” Mahipaul said, calling for the resignation of Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken.

He advocated for a new Commissioner who would appoint credible commanders capable of restoring public confidence in the police force.

The passionate protest ended with chants of “No Justice, No Peace,” a rallying cry that resonated among the demonstrators demanding accountability and urgent systemic reform.

The call for action follows weeks of public outrage over Adrianna Younge’s death, which has further ignited broader discussions around justice reform, police accountability, and child protection measures in Guyana.

