Wednesday, April 30, 2025
HomeNewsSPEAKER OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY VIOLATED STANDING ORDER HON. GANESH MAHIPAUL
NewsPolitics

SPEAKER OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY VIOLATED STANDING ORDER HON. GANESH MAHIPAUL

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
589

By Dacia Richards HGP Nightly News

During a protest outside the Guyana Police Force Headquarters on Monday, Member of Parliament and People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) member Ganesh Mahipaul criticized the Speaker of the National Assembly for violating parliamentary standing orders, a move that triggered the opposition’s walkout from the 102nd sitting of Parliament.

The protest comes in the wake of the tragic death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge, whose body was discovered last Thursday in the pool of the Double Day Hotel at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

Mahipaul stated that the opposition had tabled a motion calling for the establishment of a National Child Emergency Notification System, following Adrianna’s gruesome death. However, according to him, the Speaker disregarded due parliamentary process by not addressing whether the motion was accepted.

“There’s a reason why we have standing operating procedures. The reason why this country is at a breakdown right now is because law and order is being thrown out the window,” Mahipaul told protestors.

He added that the Speaker’s actions mirrored the troubling behavior within the Guyana Police Force, emphasizing that both institutions are suffering from a disregard for rules and public accountability.

“If we can’t respect law and order, if we can’t respect what is documented and follow procedure, then we are breaking down as a society,” he declared.

The opposition MP went further to criticize the current leadership of the Guyana Police Force, arguing that public trust has eroded significantly.

“We need an efficient, credible police force. But for that to happen, the head – who fits in with the corrupt system and serves at the behest of the president – must go,” Mahipaul said, calling for the resignation of Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken.

He advocated for a new Commissioner who would appoint credible commanders capable of restoring public confidence in the police force.

The passionate protest ended with chants of “No Justice, No Peace,” a rallying cry that resonated among the demonstrators demanding accountability and urgent systemic reform.

The call for action follows weeks of public outrage over Adrianna Younge’s death, which has further ignited broader discussions around justice reform, police accountability, and child protection measures in Guyana.

Previous article
WORKING CLASS OF GUYANA HAVE LONG SUFFERED – GTU GENERAL SECRETARY
Next article
JAGDEO ACKNOWLEDGES SIGNIFICANT LABOUR SHORTAGES,URGES YOUTHS TO CAPITALISE ON TVET JOBS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

TUCVILLE RESIDENT BADLY CHOPPED

ANOTHER FAMILY ROBBED BY GUNMEN