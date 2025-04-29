Wednesday, April 30, 2025
JAGDEO ACKNOWLEDGES SIGNIFICANT LABOUR SHORTAGES,URGES YOUTHS TO CAPITALISE ON TVET JOBS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has admitted that Guyana’s construction sector is grappling with a critical shortage of skilled workers such as plumbers, masons, and electricians. Speaking during a youth engagement forum at the Arthur Chung Conference Center over the weekend, Jagdeo pointed out that labor shortages are driving up service costs for basic trades across the country.

“Construction sites are now complaining—people show up on Tuesday, don’t want to work. There’s a shortage of plumbers, masons, electricians, and you’re seeing it reflected in the higher prices you have to pay when you call them home,” the Vice President stated during the forum organized by the Economic Society of the University of Guyana.

To tackle the growing demand for skilled labor, Jagdeo said the government is aggressively expanding its technical and vocational training programs through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) under the Ministry of Labour. These initiatives aim to certify more young people in trades such as masonry, carpentry, and electrical engineering.

When asked by HGP Nightly News what measures are immediately in place to ease the local labor shortage, Jagdeo acknowledged that while employment has grown in some regions, challenges remain across the country.

“We haven’t been able in all the regions to get as much employment as we have in Regions Three and Four,” Jagdeo admitted.

Meanwhile, concerns are also mounting about the influx of foreign workers, particularly from Latin America, allegedly taking jobs that many believe should be prioritized for Guyanese citizens. Addressing these concerns, Jagdeo said the government recognizes the need for a formal immigration policy.

“At some stage, we have to have a formal immigration policy so as not to overload the labor market,” he said.

The Vice President cited the example of Chinese workers currently employed in the construction of the new Demerara Harbour Bridge, a project led by China Railway Group, as one instance where foreign labor is supplementing local manpower.

The shortage of skilled labor is emerging as a critical issue as Guyana’s economy rapidly expands, fueled by its booming oil and gas sector and related infrastructure developments.

SPEAKER OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY VIOLATED STANDING ORDER HON. GANESH MAHIPAUL
SPEAKER DENIES GHRA PETITION REGARDING DEATH OF 11 YEAR OLD,WALTON CALLS GOV"T OUT FOR CALLOUSNESS
