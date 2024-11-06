Wednesday, November 6, 2024
JAGDEO PUTS ERRANT COMPANIES ON NOTICE AS AMENDMENTS TO LOCAL CONTENT ACT LOOMS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Antonio Dey reports that significant modifications are planned for the 2021 Local Content Act next year, according to Bharrat Jagdeo, the General Secretary of the Peoples’ Progressive Party Civic. The changes aim to enhance the effectiveness of the Act and ensure it better serves the interests of Guyana. More details on the proposed modifications and their implications for local industries and stakeholders will be forthcoming.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
