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President Ali Says Guyana Cannot Cash-Grant Its Way Out Of High Prices

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Javone Vickerie | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — As rising food, fuel, and transportation expenses continue to strain household budgets across the country, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has acknowledged that direct cash grants offer only temporary relief, warning that Guyana cannot rely on grants alone to resolve the persistent cost-of-living crisis.

Speaking at a national press conference, the Head of State explained that despite extensive state interventions—including tax waivers, fuel excise tax removals, agricultural subsidies, and cash transfers—market prices remain elevated due to compounding supply chain markups, logistical expenses, and shifting consumer habits.

“Grants Provide Cushion, Not a Solution”

President Ali emphasized that while financial transfers assist vulnerable households with immediate cash injections, they do not address the root causes of inflation in the domestic food supply:

  • Policy Exhaustion: The government has removed Value Added Tax (VAT) and duties on agricultural inputs, reduced drainage and irrigation (D&I) fees, and distributed fertilizer subsidies to lower farm-level production expenses.
  • Persistent Retail Highs: Despite these production-side relief measures, end-consumer prices on market and supermarket shelves have not reflected the savings.

“No amount of grant will address it. Grants are there to support different levels of vulnerability and to support an injection for family income. We have to address it in a structured way: what is happening between the farmers to the retailers, and what is happening in terms of input costs?” President Ali stated.

Farm-to-Market Gaps and Retail Markups

A central concern highlighted by the President is the widening price gap between what local agricultural producers earn at the farm gate and what consumers are charged by retailers:

  • Excessive Retail Markups: President Ali noted that wholesale agricultural prices remain moderate, yet produce is frequently sold at up to ten times the farm-gate price in commercial markets and supermarkets.
  • Proposal for Permanent Farmers’ Markets: To cut out speculative middlemen and exorbitant retail profit margins, the administration is considering establishing permanent farmers’ markets across the country, providing farmers direct access to consumers.
  • Shifting Consumer Patterns: Changing domestic trends—such as a sharp increase in supermarket shopping and dining out compared to buying fresh produce at traditional municipal markets—have also contributed to higher household spending.

Supply Chain and Transport Logistics

The President noted that the long-term success of lowering consumer prices depends on solving logistics bottlenecks.

High transportation costs for moving produce from farming belts and riverine farming communities to urban centers and hinterland areas like Region One remain a major factor driving shelf prices.

The government plans to engage transport operators, market authorities, and distributors to build out proper storage, cold-chain facilities, and efficient transit links to ensure affordable food reaches consumers nationwide.

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