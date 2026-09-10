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POLICE CHIEF ADMITS BURNING NOTES ON MOHAMEDS’ US MARSHAL ENCOUNTER

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – Head of the Guyana Police Force’s Special Branch, Senior Superintendent Prem Narine, testified today that he shredded and burned three operational books, including one he believed may have contained notes about an interaction between Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed and a US Marshal following their arrests.

Narine made the disclosure while being cross-examined in the Mohameds’ extradition proceedings at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

He confirmed that US Marshal Sandy Rowe was allowed to speak privately with the two men after their October 31, 2025 arrests, while Narine remained close enough to see them but not hear their conversation.

The encounter was not recorded in the Brickdam Police Station diary entry concerning the arrests and was also absent from Narine’s police statement.

Narine told the court he believed he had made a note of the interaction in one of three operational books, but could not remember which one.

All three books were later destroyed.

According to Narine, he shredded the books and burned the material at the Special Branch compound in January 2026 because they contained information he considered secret.

But under questioning by defence attorney Siand Dhurjon, Narine was unable to say whether any law, police standing order or policy required or authorised the destruction. He said he would need legal advice before answering questions about the legislation.

The defence suggested that the destroyed books contained operational information that was not reflected in the station diary or Narine’s police statement.

Narine disagreed.

Cross-examination on the destroyed records is expected to continue when the extradition proceedings resume on September 21.

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