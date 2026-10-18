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PNCR’s Political Identity Remains Uncompromised Amid Jagdeo’s “Rhetoric”, Members

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Senior opposition figures have immediately rejected Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s unexpected overture for future cross-party collaboration between the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), dismissing the remarks as ceremonial political rhetoric.

Speaking during a memorial event for late former PNCR Leader and Deputy Prime Minister Robert Herman Orlando Corbin, Vice President Jagdeo struck a conciliatory tone, telling attendees that Guyana’s national trajectory demands a fundamental reset in political relations between the historic rivals.

Within hours, prominent PNCR parliamentarians, commentators, and party stalwarts pushed back against any notion of political alignment or compromise, reassuring their base that the party’s ideological independence, organizational autonomy, and electoral mission to unseat the PPP/C government remain unshakeable.

The Vice President’s Overture: ‘Time to Engage the PNC’

Jagdeo’s remarks, delivered to an audience of opposition faithful and national leaders, signaled an apparent departure from the administration’s customary combative stance toward the parliamentary opposition:

  • The Call for Engagement: The Vice President suggested that the country’s socio-economic future requires collaborative thinking between the two major political forces that have dominated post-independence Guyanese politics.
  • A New Political Era: Jagdeo hinted at a shift toward inter-party dialogue to resolve long-standing national challenges.

“It is time for us to start engaging the PNC on the future of Guyana,” Jagdeo stated during his address.

Mahipaul Reassures Supporters: ‘No Merger, No Realignment’

Addressing concerns from party supporters worried about potential political co-optation, Opposition Member of Parliament Ganesh Mahipaul issued a statement asserting that diplomatic courtesies shown during national bereavement must not be mistaken for ideological surrender:

  • Dismissing Concerns: Mahipaul confirmed that numerous comrades reached out, expressing apprehension about possible political convergence or an eventual merger between the PNCR and the PPP/C.
  • Firm Reassurance: The MP affirmed that the PNCR’s working-class identity and historical mission remain non-negotiable, stating that condolences across the aisle do not signal an abandonment of the party’s platform.
  • Focus on Internal Rebuilding: Mahipaul urged supporters to focus on restructuring, grassroots mobilization, and strengthening the party’s machinery ahead of the next General and Regional Elections.
  • Electoral Challenge: Mahipaul said the party will field a formidable electoral slate, led by a presidential candidate with the intellectual and administrative competence needed to unseat the current administration.

“There is absolutely no reason for our comrades to be apprehensive about the PNCR’s political identity, ideological independence, or organizational autonomy,” Mahipaul stated. “The rhetoric employed by the VP at a ceremonial occasion must not be misconstrued as evidence of a political realignment, nor should courtesies extended in moments of bereavement be interpreted as an abandonment of our political principles.”

Duncan and Alexander: Testing Sincerity and Recalling History

Other key opposition voices challenged the administration’s track record, pointing to upcoming legislative and constitutional battles as the true measure of the Vice President’s words:

  • The Legislative Litmus Test: Host of In The Ring and Opposition MP Sherod Duncan argued that empty promises cannot substitute for legislative action. With Parliament exiting recess and nationwide consultations on constitutional reform underway, Duncan insisted the administration’s willingness to collaborate will face immediate scrutiny on the floor of the National Assembly.

“You see lots of what Jagdeo said there, we will get a chance to test it you know,” Duncan remarked during his broadcast.

  • Vincent Alexander on Historic Irony: Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Commissioner and veteran PNCR stalwart Vincent Alexander described Jagdeo’s overture as deeply ironic. Alexander pointed out that when Robert Corbin actively championed shared governance models, the PPP/C leadership gathered at State House to publicly reject the concept.
  • The Need for Genuine Trust: Alexander emphasized that any meaningful national collaboration requires foundational trust-building—an approach Corbin pursued during his tenure, but which he argued the ruling party repeatedly undermined.

As the political establishment shifts from memorial observances to active legislative work, the PNCR has made clear that while it will observe civic civility, its institutional posture remains focused on political opposition and electoral readiness.

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