PNCR Held Night Of Reflection For Late Leader Robert Corbin.’A Tireless Stalwart and Architect of Coalition Politics’

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

CONGRESS PLACE, SOPHIA — Members, executives, and veteran cadres of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) gathered in solemn tribute on Monday evening for a Night of Reflection celebrating the life, political statesmanship, and national legacy of former Party Leader, substantive Cabinet Minister, and Attorney-at-Law Robert Herman Orlando Corbin, CCH, widely remembered across Guyana by his initials, “RHO.”

The memorial evening reflected on Corbin’s more than five decades of public administration and political leadership, honoring him as a disciplined grassroots organizer, an astute constitutional strategist, and a loyal party champion who steered both the PNCR and the country through volatile political and economic transitions.

Speakers paid tribute to Corbin’s journey through every echelon of public life—from youth organizing in the Young Socialist Movement (YSM) to substantive ministerial portfolios, Deputy Prime Minister of Guyana, Leader of the Opposition, and ultimately the foundational architect of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) coalition.

Call for Uncompromising Unity: Fulfilling Corbin’s Vision

Delivering tribute on behalf of the party executive, PNCR General Secretary Sherwin Benjamin urged members to draw direct inspiration from Corbin’s historic role in consolidating the party during periods of internal stress, issuing an unsparing call for collective solidarity:

Corbin’s Unifying Mandate: Benjamin highlighted Corbin’s steadfast commitment to internal cohesion, emphasizing that the most authentic way to honor his memory is to reject factionalism.

Benjamin highlighted Corbin’s steadfast commitment to internal cohesion, emphasizing that the most authentic way to honor his memory is to reject factionalism. The Electoral Imperative: The General Secretary stated that division only serves the ruling administration, insisting that Corbin’s lifelong sacrifice demands an uncompromising, unified front.

“We will do our third leader a grave injustice… if we do not stand together resolutely, unite for that common purpose, unite to defeat the monstrous PPP/Civic,” Benjamin declared to the assembly.

Champion of Municipal Power: Mayor Mentore Highlights Local Governance

In his remarks, His Worship the Mayor of Georgetown, Alfred Mentore, highlighted Corbin’s contributions to municipal development, decentralization, and urban planning across the capital:

Defending Local Authorities: As a former Minister of Local Government, Corbin championed the statutory autonomy of town councils, neighborhood democratic councils (NDCs), and regional administrative bodies.

As a former Minister of Local Government, Corbin championed the statutory autonomy of town councils, neighborhood democratic councils (NDCs), and regional administrative bodies. Urban Development: Mayor Mentore pointed out that Corbin consistently leveraged his executive authority to safeguard local government revenues and strengthen the municipal infrastructure of Georgetown.

“He was a significant advocate for local government,” Mayor Mentore affirmed, emphasizing that Corbin understood that national development is impossible without functional local democracy.

From Desmond Hoyte’s Mantle to the Architect of APNU

Corbin’s political legacy is defined by his willingness to reshape Guyana’s traditional electoral paradigm:

Succeeding Desmond Hoyte: Following the passing of former President and Party Leader Hugh Desmond Hoyte in December 2002 , Corbin assumed leadership of the PNCR, stabilizing the party during a period of national volatility and public security challenges.

Following the passing of former President and Party Leader in , Corbin assumed leadership of the PNCR, stabilizing the party during a period of national volatility and public security challenges. Embracing Coalition Politics: Recognizing shifting demographics and the limitations of single-party winner-take-all elections, Corbin systematically redirected the party towards multi-party consensus and broad-based alliance building.

Recognizing shifting demographics and the limitations of single-party winner-take-all elections, Corbin systematically redirected the party towards multi-party consensus and broad-based alliance building. The 2011 & 2015 Milestones: His strategic blueprint culminated in 2011 with the creation of the multi-party partnership A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), establishing the institutional bridge that broadened into the APNU+AFC coalition that secured a historic victory in the May 2015 General and Regional Elections.

Describing his passing as an “irreplaceable loss,” the leadership of the PNCR, APNU, and parliamentary opposition affirmed that Robert “RHO” Corbin’s discipline, legal acumen, and strategic foresight remain permanently written into Guyana’s political history.