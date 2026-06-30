OPR Probes Death Of Murder Suspect In Police Custody

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly |

LEONORA, GUYANA — A chilling domestic homicide investigation along the West Coast of Demerara has taken a dramatic and deeply complicated turn. The Guyana Police Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has launched a comprehensive internal inquiry following the sudden death of a 44-year-old murder suspect, who was discovered hanging inside his holding cell at the Leonora Police Station less than 24 hours after confessing to the brutal killing of his reputed wife.

The deceased inmate has been identified as Hemat Kumar Mohamed, a resident of De Groot-en-Klien, Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara. Mohamed had been processed and placed under high-security custody on Friday evening after rendering a detailed, cautionary confession statement to detectives regarding his direct involvement in the slaying of his 46-year-old partner.

According to an official, detailed corporate release from police headquarters, the grim discovery was made during a routine cell inspection window between 10:45 hrs and 11:24 hrs on Saturday morning. Ranks on duty reported finding Mohamed suspended by a makeshift noose crafted from pieces of his own clothing, which had been securely fastened to the heavy iron window grillwork of the confinement cell. Station guards immediately cut the man down, administering emergency protocols before escorting his limp body to the nearby Leonora Cottage Hospital. However, the attending physician on duty officially pronounced him dead on arrival.

The sudden cellblock death has immediately shifted attention away from standard judicial preparation toward structural police accountability. Mohamed’s initial arrest had concluded a frantic, multi-day missing person search that began mid-week when his reputed wife of 26 years, Shavannie “Bo” Hanoman, completely vanished. Her waterlogged body was subsequently discovered by local farmers on June 24, concealed face-down within a drainage canal at Uitvlugt.

Ballistic and forensic medical examinations confirmed that Hanoman had succumbed to multiple traumatic stab wounds to her upper chest cavity prior to being pushed into the waterway. Facing intensive interrogation on Friday, Mohamed shattered his initial alibis, admitting to investigators that a volatile domestic altercation erupted when Hanoman, who had recently separated from him, returned to cook for the family but refused to allow him to follow her back to her new residence. In a blind fit of rage, Mohamed confessed to pulling a kitchen knife, inflicting the fatal puncture wounds, and hauling her body to the trench.

The OPR internal affairs division has taken absolute command of the Leonora station precinct, seizing all duty rosters, physical lockup logs, and station surveillance video footage to determine whether regular cell-check protocols were violated or neglected by the ranks on shift. Ranks are also examining how the prisoner managed to secure the physical leverage necessary to execute the act undetected within a high-traffic police outpost. While an official post-mortem examination has been legally mandated to scientifically verify the exact cause of death, the double tragedy leaves a fractured family searching for answers, effectively closing the book on a brutal domestic homicide while opening a highly sensitive probe into state custodial negligence.