Opposition MP Claps Back At Attorney General Remarks Of Opposition Incompetence

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A sharp verbal battle has erupted between the executive branch and parliamentary opposition figures following fiery remarks by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, who characterized the political opposition as incompetent and guilty of driving national political discourse to unprecedented depths of personal abuse, vulgarity, and depravity.

Nandlall’s critique, delivered during a recent podcast broadcast, singled out social media commentary and opposition rhetoric, asserting that across his political career, he had never witnessed such sustained hostility directed at public figures.

The remarks drew an immediate rebuttal from Member of Parliament and Leader of the Forward Guyana movement, Amanza Walton-Desir, who condemned the Attorney General’s pronouncements as hypocritical. Walton-Desir charged that the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration has itself eroded institutional norms, sidelined the National Assembly, neglected vital constitutional commissions, and tolerated misogynistic attacks against female parliamentarians.

Nandlall’s Broadside: Accusations of Unprecedented Vitriol

During his public affairs engagement, Attorney General Nandlall offered an unsparing assessment of the opposition’s political conduct, contrasting current discourse with historical parliamentary norms:

Escalating Social Media Hostility: Nandlall stated that contemporary political commentary—particularly online—has crossed acceptable boundaries into targeted abuse and vulgarity.

Nandlall stated that contemporary political commentary—particularly online—has crossed acceptable boundaries into targeted abuse and vulgarity. Claims of Political Incompetence: The Attorney General argued that lacking substantive policy alternatives, opposition operatives have turned toward personal vitriol rather than constructive engagement.

“This opposition has brought a level of depravity, a level of vulgarity, a level of vitriol, a level of abuse, never seen before in politics,” Nandlall asserted.

Walton-Desir Rebuts: ‘Startling Lack of Self-Awareness’

Firing back at the Attorney General’s assertions, Forward Guyana Leader Amanza Walton-Desir claimed Nandlall’s remarks demonstrated a profound detachment from the governing party’s own record:

Treating Parliament as a Convenience: Walton-Desir pointed out that the National Assembly was left dormant for more than one hundred consecutive days , preventing elected lawmakers from scrutinizing executive actions, tabling critical motions, or addressing citizen grievances.

Walton-Desir pointed out that the National Assembly was left dormant for , preventing elected lawmakers from scrutinizing executive actions, tabling critical motions, or addressing citizen grievances. Constitutional Inaction on the Police Service Commission: The opposition MP highlighted that after a year in office, the administration has failed to constitute the Police Service Commission (PSC) —a critical constitutional body responsible for senior appointments and disciplinary oversight in the Guyana Police Force.

The opposition MP highlighted that after a year in office, the administration has failed to constitute the —a critical constitutional body responsible for senior appointments and disciplinary oversight in the Guyana Police Force. Resource Fund Scrutiny: She criticized the executive’s management of withdrawals from the Natural Resources Fund (NRF), asserting that public inquiries regarding oil revenue appropriations are routinely met with dismissiveness and a lack of transparency.

“What could be more depraved, than a government that treats Parliament… as a convenience?” Walton-Desir questioned.

Silence on Sexist Remarks in the National Assembly

Walton-Desir also focused on personal conduct within the legislative chamber, challenging the Attorney General’s moral authority on standards of political decency:

Attacks on Female Lawmakers: She noted that female opposition MPs have repeatedly faced disparaging, vile, and vulgar insults from government benches during parliamentary debates.

She noted that female opposition MPs have repeatedly faced disparaging, vile, and vulgar insults from government benches during parliamentary debates. Complicity Through Silence: Walton-Desir pointed out that Nandlall routinely remains silent when colleagues direct verbal attacks at women in the Assembly, undermining his public appeals for civility.

“His silence really makes him preaching now about political decency, you cannot take the man seriously,” Walton-Desir concluded.

The exchange highlights deepening political friction between the administration and parliamentary opposition factions over governance, constitutional compliance, and decorum as both sides navigate an increasingly contentious public arena.