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Opposition Leader Fires Back After President Labels Him A “Criminal”

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The political climate has intensified sharply following a direct confrontation between President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed, after the Head of State publicly referred to his political rival as a “criminal” during a recent press conference.

Firing back in a video statement, the Opposition Leader challenged President Ali to substantiate his remarks by immediately handing over any evidence of wrongdoing to law enforcement, accusing the administration of attempting to deflect from mounting corruption allegations.

Challenge on Past Relationship and Evidence to Police

Responding directly to the Head of State’s remarks, Mohamed questioned the timeline of the President’s characterization, claiming the two previously maintained a close relationship:

  • Past Association Claims: Mohamed asserted that President Ali previously accepted his financial backing and utilized his vehicles, personal security arrangements, and logistical resources.
  • Demand for Police Referral: The Opposition Leader maintained that if the executive possesses actionable intelligence or credible evidence of criminal wrongdoing, it should be formally transmitted to the Guyana Police Force rather than used as political rhetoric.

“If the President has evidence that I am a criminal, I challenge him to take that evidence to the police immediately,” Mohamed stated. “Address the substantive allegations of corruption rather than attacking the person raising them.”

Allegations of Political Criminalization

Mohamed accused the administration of routinely weaponizing the state apparatus and rhetoric to criminalize him whenever he releases documentation or investigative materials concerning public procurement, state infrastructure projects, and governance.

Referencing Guyana’s legal history, the Opposition Leader cited past high-profile criminal matters—including the 19 fraud charges previously brought against President Ali concerning Pradoville 2 land allocations, which were discontinued following his assumption of office in 2020. Mohamed argued that charges, past or present, should not be weaponized to suppress transparency or silence political scrutiny.

Concluding his response, Mohamed declared that personal character attacks will not deter the parliamentary opposition from scrutinizing state spending, procurement awards, and executive accountability.

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