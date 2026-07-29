HomeNewsMurder Charges Could Silence Key MV Barima Witnesses At COI :Attorney Nigel...
News

Murder Charges Could Silence Key MV Barima Witnesses At COI :Attorney Nigel Hughes

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
76

By Alethea Grant | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Prominent attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes has raised serious concerns regarding the timing and nature of murder charges filed against three senior crew members of the ill-fated M.V. Barima. Hughes warned that the capital indictments risk effectively silencing key witnesses before the newly appointed Commission of Inquiry (COI) and shielding critical facts about the ferry’s final voyage from the public.

Describing the prosecution as a “most perverse attempt at distraction,” Hughes questioned whether state investigators possess any evidence of the specific legal intent required to sustain murder charges against shipboard personnel.

Failure to Meet the Legal Standard for Murder

Hughes emphasized that murder under Guyanese criminal law requires strict proof of intent (mens rea)—specifically that the accused intended to kill or inflict grievous bodily harm.

                       [ LEGAL CONTRADICTION & COI IMPACT ]
                                         │
       ┌─────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────┐
       ▼                                                                   ▼
 [ Murder Intent Standard ]                                      [ Risk of Witness Silence ]
 - Requires proof of intent to kill or cause harm                - Ranks hold constitutional right against self-incrimination
 - State must prove intent existed at departure or during trip  - Key witnesses likely advised not to testify at COI
 - Described by Hughes as a "perverse attempt at distraction"    - Prevents public from learning truth of final voyage

Applied to the M.V. Barima disaster, Hughes noted that the prosecution would have to establish that Captain Kevin Price (“KP”), Chief Mate Rondell Dwayne Roberts, and Goods Superintendent Delon Granderson entered the voyage with the intention of causing death or severe harm—a theory the prosecution has yet to detail publicly.

“Murder requires proof of an intention to kill or cause grievous bodily harm,” Hughes stated. “Applied to this case, the state would have to prove that these men possessed that intention when the vessel set sail or formed it during the voyage. This appears to be a most perverse attempt at distraction.”

Risk to Commission of Inquiry Integrity

Beyond the high evidentiary threshold for murder, Hughes warned that bringing capital charges ahead of the COI threatens the entire fact-finding mandate of the presidential commission led by Justice Godfrey Smith.

As defendants facing murder trials, the three crew members hold a constitutional right against self-incrimination. Consequently, legal counsel will almost certainly advise them to decline answering questions before the COI to protect their criminal defense.

  • Essential Eyewitness Knowledge: Price, Roberts, and Granderson possess direct knowledge regarding actual passenger counts, physical cargo loading, engine performance, and critical decisions made prior to capsizing.
  • Deprivation of Public Scrutiny: Invoking their right to remain silent will prevent the commission—and the Guyanese public—from obtaining a first-hand account of the operational failures that caused the catastrophe.
  • Legal Protections: Whether the COI can compel testimony or grant immunity will depend strictly on the panel’s statutory powers and legal safeguards under the Commissions of Enquiry Act.

Hughes cautioned that attempting to rush criminal prosecutions before independent technical reviews are completed risks compounding one of Guyana’s greatest maritime tragedies with a secondary legal injustice.

Previous article
MURDER CHARGES COULD DEEPEN NATIONAL ANGER AND TRAUMA — TULL
Next article
Premature Murder Charges Could Deepen National Anger And Trauma — Psychotherapist Shane Tull
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID