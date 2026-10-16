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MAGISTRATE FLAGS DISPUTED GUN SEARCH, MISSING CCTV IN MOHAMED CASE

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HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Questions surrounding how a firearm was allegedly discovered and the absence, so far, of CCTV footage came under focus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court today as Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed and two of his associates secured bail on charges stemming from the controversial Kitty shooting incident.

Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty granted Mohamed, his driver Eugene Thorne and videographer Mario Mohamed bail at $250,000 on each charge, while imposing several conditions on their release.

The three were jointly charged with possession of a firearm without a licence and possession of ammunition without a licence. A third charge of attempting to obstruct the course of justice was laid indictably, and they were not required to enter a plea to that charge.

During arguments, Attorney Siand Dhurjon strongly challenged the prosecution’s case and raised questions about the handling and searches of the vehicle in which the three men were travelling.

The defence pointed to claims that the vehicle was searched more than once and questioned why video recordings of those searches had not been produced.

Dhurjon also alleged that the incident formed part of a calculated attempt to eliminate the Opposition Leader. That allegation has not been established.

Attorney Damion DaSilva, representing Thorne, similarly questioned the absence of video recordings of the vehicle searches, while Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde, appearing for Mario Mohamed, argued that the men were being caught up in a wider political confrontation.

The prosecution, meanwhile, acknowledged that there was no direct evidence establishing who allegedly discharged the firearm.

In considering bail, Magistrate McGusty took note of the disputed circumstances surrounding the reported discovery of the firearm, including references to a second search of the vehicle, as well as the absence, at this stage, of CCTV footage.

Under their bail conditions, the three men must surrender their passports and refrain from contacting prosecution witnesses, particularly Senior Superintendent Prem Narine and members of his immediate family.

They were also ordered to stay away from Narine’s Barr Street, Kitty residence, notify the court of any change of address and obtain permission before travelling.

The charges stem from the incident outside Narine’s residence earlier this week, during which the senior officer reported hearing what sounded like gunfire before firing several rounds from his service weapon towards the vehicle carrying the three men.

The matter has been adjourned until November 6.

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