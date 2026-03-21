EXXONMOBIL GUYANA SUBMITS FDP FOR LONG TAIL AND HAIMARA PROJECTS IN STABROEK BLOCK

ExxonMobil Accelerates “Project 8 and 9”: Longtail FDP Submission and Haimara Gas Vision

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — ExxonMobil Guyana Limited is shifting its offshore expansion into high gear. With seven projects already in various stages of development, the energy giant is now moving to license its eighth and ninth ventures within the Stabroek Block—marking a significant pivot toward both deepwater oil and standalone gas resources.

On Thursday, March 19, 2026, ExxonMobil President Alistair Routledge confirmed that the company is currently navigating the regulatory finish line for Longtail while laying the groundwork for a massive gas-to-energy play at Haimara.

Project 8: The Longtail Field Development Plan (FDP)

The Longtail project is officially transitioning from the discovery phase to the licensing phase. Routledge announced that the Field Development Plan (FDP) would be submitted to the Ministry of Natural Resources by the end of this week.

Permitting Status: The environmental permitting process is nearing completion, and the production license application is currently being reviewed by the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) .

The environmental permitting process is nearing completion, and the production license application is currently being reviewed by the and the . Environmental Oversight: The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has already been submitted to the EPA , triggering a 60-day public consultation window.

The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has already been submitted to the , triggering a 60-day public consultation window. Community Engagement: In a bid for transparency, ExxonMobil has scheduled nationwide sessions to address public concerns: April 13: Mabaruma, Region One. April 28: Umana Yana, Georgetown.

In a bid for transparency, ExxonMobil has scheduled nationwide sessions to address public concerns:

Project 9: Unlocking Haimara’s Gas Potential

While Longtail focuses on crude, Project 9 targets the significant gas resources discovered at the Haimara field, located in the southeastern portion of the Stabroek Block.

Gas-First Strategy: This project is being designed specifically to tap into Guyana’s burgeoning domestic and regional gas market.

This project is being designed specifically to tap into Guyana’s burgeoning domestic and regional gas market. Timeline: ExxonMobil targets an FDP submission for Haimara within the next 12 months.

ExxonMobil targets an FDP submission for Haimara within the next 12 months. Investment Appeal: Routledge expressed optimism that the Haimara development will meet the government’s rigorous investment and “local content” expectations, providing a stable supply of gas for the proposed Berbice industrial hub.

ExxonMobil’s “Pipeline of Progress” (2026)

Project Current Status Primary Resource Active Projects 1-7 Production / Construction Oil & Associated Gas Project 8 (Longtail) FDP Submission (March 2026) Oil Project 9 (Haimara) Resource Maturation Standalone Gas

Conclusion: Expanding the Energy Frontier

The dual-track development of Longtail and Haimara underscores a maturing energy sector where Guyana is no longer just an “oil play” but a regional “energy hub.” By integrating community feedback through the EIA process and targeting standalone gas, ExxonMobil aims to reinforce its role in Guyana’s long-term economic architecture.

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