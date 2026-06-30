Because We Care Schools Cash Grant Distribution Commences

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — With only days remaining before primary and secondary schools break for the annual August summer vacation, the Ministry of Education has launched its massive, nationwide distribution of the 2026 “Because We Care” Educational Cash Grant.

Minister of Education, Sonia Parag, took to social media, urging parents, guardians, and local caregivers to familiarize themselves with the localized distribution schedules to ensure they can seamlessly collect funds from their children’s respective academic institutions.

The sweeping welfare exercise commenced on Monday, June 29, 2026. Striking an inclusive legal baseline, Minister Parag emphasized that the financial tranches will benefit every single school-age child registered within both the public and private educational networks across Guyana’s ten administrative regions.

The comprehensive financial transfer marks an unprecedented high in direct state-to-citizen cash disbursements, injecting billions of dollars of disposable income into the national consumer grid to insulate families against cost-of-living fluctuations ahead of the September academic term.

The overhauled 2026 educational financial package combines three distinct statutory subsidies:

“Because We Care” Cash Grant: Scaled up to a substantial $60,000 per child , fulfilling the administration’s long-term manifesto benchmark to expand household disposable buffers.

Scaled up to a substantial , fulfilling the administration’s long-term manifesto benchmark to expand household disposable buffers. Uniform Assistance Voucher: Maintained at a standardized baseline of $5,000 per student to directly cushion the cost of textile supplies and footwear.

Maintained at a standardized baseline of to directly cushion the cost of textile supplies and footwear. Annual Transportation Support Grant: A newly legislated structural allowance of $20,000 per child engineered under the current fiscal year’s framework to support student mobility across remote hinterland trails and coastal highway corridors.

Aggregate Household Injection: Combined, the integrated economic interventions deliver a sweeping total of $85,000 in direct, non-taxable cash support for every individual student registered in the database, directly benefiting approximately 206,000 eligible families nationwide.

Minister Parag stressed that the multi-million-dollar rollout has been meticulously planned to prevent administrative bottlenecks at processing school gates, with distributions systematically staggered across individual classrooms throughout the week. To ensure absolutely transparent handling and procedural integrity on the ground, a mobile legion of cabinet ministers, technical advisors, and regional education officers will conduct unannounced monitoring visits to individual distribution sites.

By strategically executing the multi-billion-dollar payouts before the official conclusion of the third school term, the state aims to give working parents an optimal multi-week planning window to comfortably source uniforms, textbooks, and technological devices before the seasonal market rush.