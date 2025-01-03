BANDIT ESCAPES FROM POLICE CUSTODY WHILE AT THE GPHC – POLICE CONSTABLE UNDER CLOSE ARREST

Police have clarified that Sherwin Duncan, the suspect captured during an attempted robbery at a Chinese-owned restaurant on Dennis Street, Sophia, is 20 years old, not 16 as previously reported. Duncan escaped police custody the same day he was arrested, prompting a manhunt.

He was receiving treatment for an injured foot at the Georgetown Public Hospital under police guard when he fled. A police constable is now under close arrest as the Office of Professional Responsibility investigates the incident. Duncan faces charges of attempted robbery and escape from lawful custody.

The robbery occurred on December 31, 2024, when three armed men entered the restaurant demanding cash. A security guard and an off-duty policeman intervened, resulting in a shootout. One bandit, identified as Erick, was killed, another escaped, and Duncan was apprehended. Police are continuing their investigation into the robbery and Duncan’s escape. More in this Travis Chase Report.

