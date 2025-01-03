Saturday, January 4, 2025
HomeCrimeBANDIT ESCAPES FROM POLICE CUSTODY WHILE AT THE GPHC - POLICE CONSTABLE...
CrimeNews

BANDIT ESCAPES FROM POLICE CUSTODY WHILE AT THE GPHC – POLICE CONSTABLE UNDER CLOSE ARREST

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1864

Police have clarified that Sherwin Duncan, the suspect captured during an attempted robbery at a Chinese-owned restaurant on Dennis Street, Sophia, is 20 years old, not 16 as previously reported. Duncan escaped police custody the same day he was arrested, prompting a manhunt.

He was receiving treatment for an injured foot at the Georgetown Public Hospital under police guard when he fled. A police constable is now under close arrest as the Office of Professional Responsibility investigates the incident. Duncan faces charges of attempted robbery and escape from lawful custody.

The robbery occurred on December 31, 2024, when three armed men entered the restaurant demanding cash. A security guard and an off-duty policeman intervened, resulting in a shootout. One bandit, identified as Erick, was killed, another escaped, and Duncan was apprehended. Police are continuing their investigation into the robbery and Duncan’s escape. More in this Travis Chase Report.

Previous article
T&T OPPOSITION LEADER HOPEFUL OF COUNTRY RETURNING TO A STATE OF PEACE AND STABILITY AMID TROUBLING CRIME RATE
Next article
JAGDEO HOPES POLITICAL OPPONENTS CAN WITHSTAND SCRUTINY – BUSINESSMAN AZRUDEEN MOHAMMED SENDS MIXED SIGNALS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

PPPC MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT QUESTIONED IN ALLEGED RAPE IN BAR

TAXI DRIVER REMANDED FOR GANJA POSSESSION