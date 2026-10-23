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AFC Saddened Over Heinous Killing Of Orlando Jaikaran

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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‘When the Arms That Should Protect Inflict Death’: AFC Mourns Brutal Killing of 6-Year-Old Orlando Jaikaran; Proposes National Day of Remembrance for Fallen Children

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Expressing profound grief over the killing of six-year-old Orlando Jaikaran, the Alliance For Change (AFC) has denounced the child’s murder as a crime of the “vilest and most gruesome nature,” calling on the nation to confront a deepening moral crisis and proposing the establishment of an official annual national day of remembrance for children whose lives have been cut short under tragic circumstances.

The political party’s intervention follows the discovery of young Orlando’s decomposed remains in a drainage canal near the sea dam at Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, after his 45-year-old father, Bharrat Jaikarran, reportedly confessed to drowning the boy based on allegations from a local pujari that the child was not his biological son.

In an emotional statement issued on Thursday, the AFC warned that Guyana’s rapidly accelerating economic expansion risks ringing hollow if the society allows its core moral values, compassion, and foundational duty of care toward the vulnerable to deteriorate.

The Moral Fracture: ‘Where Did We Go Wrong?’

The AFC framed the child’s killing not merely as an isolated criminal tragedy, but as a catastrophic failure of societal guardianship:

  • The Sacred Duty of Adults: The party stated that every adult bears an unavoidable duty to foster safe, nurturing environments where children can flourish, develop their talents, and ultimately contribute to national nation-building.
  • Betrayal of Parental Trust: The leadership expressed disbelief at the sheer depravity of a parent deliberately snuffing out the life of their own defenseless offspring.
  • A Cycle of National Mourning: The party noted with alarm that over recent months, Guyanese citizens have been repeatedly plunged into collective mourning over a wave of unnatural and violent child fatalities across multiple administrative regions.

“As a nation, we must examine where we went wrong when the arms that should protect a child become the very arms that inflict death. It is difficult to understand how an adult can look into the innocent, trusting eyes of a child and kill that child.”

Oil Wealth vs. Human Values: ‘We Must Not Lose Our Humanity’

Connecting the tragedy to Guyana’s broader socio-economic transition, the AFC warned that material prosperity cannot substitute for moral and human integrity:

  • The Danger of Moral Erosion: The party noted that while Guyana’s sovereign oil wealth and fiscal liquidity are expanding exponentially, the country faces a spiritual crisis if economic growth outpaces basic human empathy.
  • Call to Faith Leadership: The AFC called directly upon all civic and religious leaders—across Christian, Hindu, Muslim, and community denominations—to step forward and take an active, engaging role in leading a national moral revival to rebuild family stability and protect minors from abuse.

“In this era when our national wealth is increasing exponentially, it is important that we do not lose our humanity,” the party asserted.

A Call for a National Day of Remembrance

To ensure that victims of domestic violence and child neglect are not forgotten once news cycles pass, the AFC proposed an institutionalized national memorial:

  • Honoring Fallen Children: The party called for the declaration of a designated National Day of Remembrance to memorialize all Guyanese children who have lost their lives through violence, abuse, and tragic circumstances.
  • A Public Declaration to the World: The leadership insisted that formal commemoration would serve as an ongoing call to action, reinforcing child protection across legislative, judicial, and community institutions.

“Let their names and their lives be remembered. Let us show the world: the lives of all our children matter.”

The AFC’s proposals add a compelling legislative and moral dimension to the public outcry following the Bath Settlement tragedy, as civil society, religious councils, and political leaders demand systemic changes in child protection, parental support, and judicial accountability.

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