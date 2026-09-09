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$218.6m Regional Medical Distribution Centre Commissioned In Region Ten

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

LINDEN, REGION 10 — Public healthcare delivery and pharmaceutical supply chain management across Upper Demerara-Berbice received a major boost on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, with the official commissioning of the new $218.6 million (GYD) Regional Medical Distribution Centre in Region Ten.

The state-of-the-art logistics hub was commissioned by Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony and Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, representing a key strategic investment aimed at eliminating chronic medication stockouts, improving cold-chain storage integrity, and accelerating distribution to riverine and interior clinics across the region.

Modernizing the Regional Healthcare Supply Chain

The newly constructed facility serves as a centralized pharmaceutical hub designed to modernize the warehousing, monitoring, and logistical dispatch of critical healthcare commodities:

  • Capacity & Storage Infrastructure: The distribution center features specialized climate-controlled zones and advanced cold-chain refrigeration units capable of housing temperature-sensitive vaccines, insulin, surgical consumables, and essential medicines.
  • Streamlined Distribution Logistics: The facility cuts turnaround times for fulfilling requisition orders from health outposts across Linden, the Berbice River corridor, the Upper Demerara River, and remote hinterland settlements.
  • Inventory Control Systems: Digital tracking mechanisms are integrated to prevent medication expiry, curb wastage, and maintain real-time visibility over regional medical inventories.

“The government’s vision is to ensure persons, regardless of where they reside, have access to quality healthcare services closer to their communities,” Minister Anthony affirmed. “Those entrusted with managing this facility must ensure that it is operated efficiently and effectively to fulfill its intended purpose—supporting timely and equitable healthcare delivery across the entire region.”

Expanding Regional Health Access and Infrastructure

Delivering the feature address, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips reiterated the administration’s focus on regional development, noting that investments in medical logistics are directly tied to national human development and quality of life:

  • Equitable Health Access: The Prime Minister emphasized that modernizing public healthcare facilities outside Georgetown ensures interior and bauxite-mining communities receive the same standard of clinical supplies as coastal urban centers.
  • Inter-Agency Coordination: Regional health administrators, nurses, and pharmacists were urged to adhere to strict operational guidelines to safeguard public assets and maintain prompt distribution schedules to outlying health centers.

The commissioning of the distribution hub aligns with ongoing national public health modernization initiatives, reinforcing secondary healthcare institutions including the Linden Hospital Complex and satellite clinics across the region.

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