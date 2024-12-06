WEST COAST BERBICE MAN APPOINTED FIRST NON-GHANAINIAN FANTE LAND CHIEF OF KORMANTSE

Carl Fraser, a native of Eldorado Village, West Coast Berbice, has made history by becoming the first individual from outside Africa to be appointed as a Chief in Kormantse, Ghana. This prestigious title honors Fraser’s ancestral ties to the Fante people, as his family traces its origins back to Kormantse before being displaced during the transatlantic slave trade.

Kerese Gonsalves provides more insights into this remarkable story of heritage, honor, and the strengthening of ties between Africa and the diaspora.

