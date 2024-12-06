Friday, December 6, 2024
HomeNewsWEST COAST BERBICE MAN APPOINTED FIRST NON-GHANAINIAN FANTE LAND CHIEF OF KORMANTSE
News

WEST COAST BERBICE MAN APPOINTED FIRST NON-GHANAINIAN FANTE LAND CHIEF OF KORMANTSE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
132

Carl Fraser, a native of Eldorado Village, West Coast Berbice, has made history by becoming the first individual from outside Africa to be appointed as a Chief in Kormantse, Ghana. This prestigious title honors Fraser’s ancestral ties to the Fante people, as his family traces its origins back to Kormantse before being displaced during the transatlantic slave trade.

Kerese Gonsalves provides more insights into this remarkable story of heritage, honor, and the strengthening of ties between Africa and the diaspora.

Previous article
TWO MEN SENTENCED TO LIFE BEHIND BARS FOR MURDER OF SOPHIA MAN
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

TECHNOLOGY GAP IN CLASSROOMS ACROSS THE CARIBBEAN MUST BE ADDRESSED –...

India and Guyana ink several bilateral agreements to enhance Energy, Defence,...