Attorney General to engage Guyana Bar Association over lawyers’ conduct and professional development

In response to growing concerns about the conduct of lawyers and the need for ongoing professional education, the Attorney General has announced plans to collaborate with the Guyana Bar Association. This initiative aims to enhance the legal profession’s standards and address citizens’ complaints regarding the handling of legal matters. Kerese Gonsalves provides more information on the planned reforms and the expected impact on the legal community.
