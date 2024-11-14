Friday, November 15, 2024
HomeNewsAttorney General to engage Guyana Bar Association over lawyers' conduct and professional...
NewsPolitics

Attorney General to engage Guyana Bar Association over lawyers’ conduct and professional development

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
66

In response to growing concerns about the conduct of lawyers and the need for ongoing professional education, the Attorney General has announced plans to collaborate with the Guyana Bar Association. This initiative aims to enhance the legal profession’s standards and address citizens’ complaints regarding the handling of legal matters. Kerese Gonsalves provides more information on the planned reforms and the expected impact on the legal community.

Previous article
TRIO JAILED, FINED FOR TRAFFICKING 10 KG OF COCAINE, TO SPEND THE NEXT THREE YEARS BEHIND BARS
Next article
FENCE CAUSING MUCH DISCOMFORT FOR BETTER HOPE PENSIONERS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

EXTRACTIVE INDUSTRIES TRANSPARENCY INITIATIVE LAUNCHED

MOTHER OF THREE KILLED BY DRUNK DRIVER