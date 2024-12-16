Monday, December 16, 2024
Three Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital Employees Charged in Multi-Million-Dollar Embezzlement Case

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Three Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital employees are now facing charges for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars from the institution.

Shivannie Guyadeen, a 23-year-old from Belle West, Canal #2 Polder, West Bank Demerara, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court today and was charged with larceny by a clerk or servant. The charge alleges that between February 19 and December 19, 2024, she stole $14,307,000 from the hospital. Guyadeen pleaded not guilty and was granted $500,000 bail. The matter has been adjourned to January 27, 2025, for statements.

Kimberly Meenawattie Prasad, a 21-year-old from Foulis Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara, was also charged with larceny by a clerk or servant for allegedly stealing $1,070,000 between February 12 and December 21, 2024. She pleaded not guilty and was placed on $250,000 bail. Her case was also adjourned to January 27, 2025.

Randy Persaud, a 23-year-old from La Grange, West Bank Demerara, was charged with stealing $180,000 on May 19, 2024. He pleaded not guilty and was released on $75,000 bail. His case is also set for January 27, 2025.

Additionally, both Persaud and Guyadeen were jointly charged for the theft of $234,000 on March 28, 2024. They were not required to plead and were granted $75,000 bail each.

The Georgetown Magistrate’s Court presided over by Her Worship Ms Fabayo Azore, will hear further statements about these cases early next year.

