‘THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY IS WATCHING YOU’, KHEMRAJ RAMJATTAN WARNS THE PPP/C GOVERNMENT

An Alliance for Change executive has once again cautioned the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government, warning that the international community is closely monitoring corruption. Travis Chase reports on Khemraj Ramjattan’s statement.
