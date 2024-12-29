Tuesday, December 31, 2024
South Korean Plane Crash: Jeju Air Flight 7C 2216 Caught on Camera

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Live footage captured the dramatic crash of Jeju Air flight 7C 2216 this morning during its landing at Muan International Airport in Jeollanam-do, South Korea. The incident occurred at approximately 9:07 AM, as the Boeing 737-800 aircraft, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, arrived from Bangkok.

The video shows the pilots attempting a belly landing after the landing gear failed to deploy properly. During the emergency landing, the aircraft was unable to slow down sufficiently, striking structures at the end of the runway. This caused severe damage and ignited a fire. Reports indicate that a prior landing attempt was aborted due to the malfunction, which is suspected to have been caused by a bird strike, though investigations are still ongoing.

Emergency crews responded swiftly, extinguishing the flames and evacuating passengers from the rear section of the aircraft. According to Yonhap News, 23 casualties have been confirmed so far. Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Jeju Air, South Korea’s largest low-cost carrier, operates domestic and international flights across Asia with a fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft.

Stay tuned for updates as more information becomes available.

MBC/Lee Geun-YoungAFP

