Police Investigate Multi-Vehicle Crash on Lusignan Public Road – Two Hospitalized

Multi-Vehicle Crash East Coast Demerara:

Police are investigating a serious accident that occurred at 10:45 AM on Thursday, February 6, 2025, along Lusignan Public Road, East Coast Demerara. The crash involved motor lorry #GHH 5392, driven by 28-year-old Atash Singh of #71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, and motor car #PYY 6812, owned and driven by 31-year-old Jameela Kelvin of Norton Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Singh was driving east at a high speed when he lost control, colliding with a GPL pole, then crashing into Kelvin’s car, which was traveling west. The impact caused further damage as the lorry struck a house post along the roadside.

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) responded swiftly, providing assistance to both drivers, who were found conscious at the scene. They were transported via ambulance to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit for medical attention.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.

