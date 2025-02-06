Friday, February 7, 2025
HomeNewsPolice Investigate Multi-Vehicle Crash on Lusignan Public Road – Two Hospitalized
News

Police Investigate Multi-Vehicle Crash on Lusignan Public Road – Two Hospitalized

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1383

Multi-Vehicle Crash East Coast Demerara:

Police are investigating a serious accident that occurred at 10:45 AM on Thursday, February 6, 2025, along Lusignan Public Road, East Coast Demerara. The crash involved motor lorry #GHH 5392, driven by 28-year-old Atash Singh of #71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, and motor car #PYY 6812, owned and driven by 31-year-old Jameela Kelvin of Norton Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Singh was driving east at a high speed when he lost control, colliding with a GPL pole, then crashing into Kelvin’s car, which was traveling west. The impact caused further damage as the lorry struck a house post along the roadside.

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) responded swiftly, providing assistance to both drivers, who were found conscious at the scene. They were transported via ambulance to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit for medical attention.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Previous article
CITY COUNCILLOR STABBED TO DEATH IN D’URBAN BACKLANDS, 16YR OLD SUSPECT BEING SOUGHT BY POLICE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

23-year-old arrested for assaulting man with hammer during row over pipeline...

The reason for Exxon’s $9.5B, bill not yet edited is an...