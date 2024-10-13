Monday, October 14, 2024
MOH CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGIST ADVOCATES FOR SUPPORTIVE WORK ENVIRONMENT TO ENHANCE EMPLOYEES MENTAL HEALTH

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Dr. Mark Constantine, a clinical psychologist with the Ministry of Health, has called on human resource managers to prioritize employees’ mental health by fostering a supportive and inclusive working environment. His remarks emphasize the need for mental wellness in the workplace to improve overall productivity and employee well-being. Kerese Gonsalves has more in this report.

