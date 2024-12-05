Thursday, December 5, 2024
JORDAN FEARS CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION WOULD GO HAYWIRE DUE TO LACK OF SUPPORTING LEGISLATION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Former Minister of Finance Winston Jordan has expressed strong reservations about the rollout of the cash grant distribution exercise, insisting that a statutory framework should have been established beforehand. He argues that such a framework is essential to ensure transparency, accountability, and equitable distribution of funds.

Jordan’s concerns highlight the need for structured oversight in implementing large-scale financial relief initiatives. More details on his statements and the potential implications for the program’s execution from Antonio Dey

BUSSINESSMAN RELEASED ON STATION BAIL FOLLOWING KILLING OF VAGRANT
Hgp Nightly News Staff
